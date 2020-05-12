Siddha Group

Siddha Group, Eastern India’s leading Real Estate Developer, becomes the first amongst the leading real estate groups in Kolkata to E-register a flat at their Siddha Galaxia II property, thus ringing in a new dawn in the real estate segment during this lockdown period.



Ever since the lockdown was brought into effect, every organization has been running their operations in the work from home model maintaining the norms of social distancing. Under this circumstance, going digital was the only viable way forward. Siddha Group, already a first mover in bringing a revolution in the digital marketing space of the eastern real estate industry, ensured smooth running of their operations with virtual tours of projects, strong digital marketing and selling of their various projects through lucrative benefits and offers. Now, pioneering with the first E-registration of flats in the east. Mrs Sanghamitra Sen Ghosh & Mr Sanjoy Sen, Residents of Barasat, North 24 Parganas, who had booked their flat at Siddha Galaxia II on 8 November 2016 were the first to do the E-registration.



“I am delighted that Siddha has been the pioneer in driving E-registrations in this part of the country. I would congratulate the West Bengal Government in becoming one of the firsts in the country to start the E-registration process and is a very positive initiative taken to try and boost the economy and real estate sector. This is a new exercise for the buyers and there may be challenges initially to adopt to this method. However, with time, this would be the preferred way to do registrations as it would bring in convenience in cutting down on time. The best part is that it can be done from anywhere, even from the comforts of home and office,” said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.



The procedure to e-register properties is based on the following steps: Step 1 Visiting the directorate of registration and stamp revenue's website, https://wbregistration.gov.in, for generating valuation and select the link "e-Registration" Step 2 Preparing e-deed, basically a soft copy of the deed Step 3 Uploading all documents in PDF. The documents are marked site plan and floor plans, blank/executed photo – fingerprint sheet and scanned copies of PAN card, Aadhar card & Voter Identity Card/Passport(both sides) Step 4 Previewing the e-deed Step 5 Sending the e-deed to the Registration Authority for approval. The applicant will receive a text message from the Authority Step 6 Once the e-deed is approved, it would time to e-sign(Mobile phone numbers of the parties to the transaction as well as other parties should be linked to Aadhar Number) Step 7 Paying stamp duty and registration fee using the link "e-payment of stamp duty and registration fees" on the homepage Step 8 Expecting a discount for the online payment, to be calculated according to the Bengal Government's order(No 471-F.T)dated 17 April 2020 Step 9 Submitting e-deed to the same link on https://wbregistration.gov.in Step 10 Generation of the Registration Acknowledgement Certificate

It is to be noted that the E-registration system could undergo changes here and there as it is being fine-tuned by the officials.



Siddha has always believed in passing on relevant benefits to prospective buyers and customers. A price assurance guarantee is being offered wherein if the price of Siddha flats come down later, the benefit will be passed to the buyers. Siddha has received 50 bookings till now in this lockdown period.



The project to have the first E-registration, Siddha Galaxia II, is located on Rajarhat Main Road and is very well connected to the Airport and the IT sector of Kolkata. One of the biggest residential complexes in Rajarhat, Siddha Galaxia II will have the world’s longest rooftop skywalk among other amenities.

About Siddha Group



Founded in 1986, Siddha Group has conceived, designed & built residential, commercial units and townships at prime locations in various cities in India. Spearheaded by Chandra Prakash Jain, Group Chairman and Sanjay Jain, Group Managing Director, Siddha Group's primary goal is to create happy homes within committed timelines at competitive prices. Siddha has delivered more than 6500 apartments and has over 6000 apartments currently under construction. With 25+ prestigious awards in the kitty and being the pioneer of Rooftop Skywalks in India, Siddha has been awarded the Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in East India at the CNBC Awaaz Awards 2018-19.