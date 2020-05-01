Shiv Nadar University

Shiv Nadar University, one of India’s leading multidisciplinary, research-focused universities, is becoming future ready by strengthening the leadership across its various Schools. As the University completes its first decade, it has received several recognitions and accolades for the work it is doing to transform higher education in India. The most notable of these is, being recognized as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ by the Government of India. It is the youngest and one of the only eight existing private universities in the country acknowledged for being on an accelerated path to emerge as a world-class research-based, multidisciplinary institution.



The University is strengthening the institutional leadership as it charts its journey to emerge as a strong Indian contender in the rankings of best global universities. Among the key leaders who have joined the University, are:

Bibek Banerjee – Bibek is a widely acclaimed academician and is joining the University as the Senior Dean and Head of Strategic Initiatives, and the Director of School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME). He, along with the University’s leadership team, will look at strengthening SNU as an outstanding research-driven, multidisciplinary institution, and also be host to a world-class management school. Bibek holds PhD and MS degrees from Purdue University, USA; and is a former Professor of Marketing and Economics, at IIM Ahmedabad. He has held visiting professor positions in several international universities, and has earlier been Director and Academic Mentor of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Group. Throughout his career, Bibek has worked closely with the industry, and has taught senior executives all around the world. He led the IIMA-Duke Corporate Education collaboration as its Managing Director, and over his distinguished career has successfully incubated companies in education and technology. Sandeep Sen – Sandeep is a renowned computer scientist and has joined Shiv Nadar University recently as Director of School of Engineering & Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, post a broad range of leadership experience across both industry and educational institutions. He holds a PhD from Duke University, and an MS in Computer Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has held distinguished positions at IIT-Delhi, and is a fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences and also of the Indian National Science Academy. Sandeep’s research interest is in the areas of Algorithms and Theoretical Computer Science, and several of his algorithms are among the best known in the literature for the corresponding problems. Suneet Tuli – With an experience of over 34 years in the education industry, Suneet is a respected and distinguished academician and administrator. He recently joined the University as the Director of Research & Faculty Affairs, and works towards promoting inter- and multi-disciplinary research at the University, and manages externally-funded research, within the framework of the University’s mission and strategic direction. Suneet is a PhD in Electronics from IIT-Delhi, where he was also a faculty for close to three decades. He is a widely regarded teacher and has been a visiting researcher in UK and France. His research areas include thermal-acoustic-electrical-optical interactions, non-destructive characterization – active and passive thermography, and surface acoustic wave devices and electronic systems.

Shikhar Malhotra, Pro-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University said, “The Shiv Nadar University, today is at an important juncture as it makes significant investments in research, infrastructure, technology and people to deliver on its vision of becoming the best research-based, multidisciplinary university of global stature and impact. We will continue to look for faculty who share our vision and push the frontiers of knowledge through innovative research.”



Welcoming the new members, Prof. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, said, “We are delighted to have these academic stalwarts join the Shiv Nadar University as we prepare to enter the next decade and chart greater successes. I am confident that our new members will play a significant role across the University’s different departments through their vision, strategic and operational skills, and energy and hard work.”

Shiv Nadar University (www.snu.edu.in) is a student-centric, multidisciplinary and research-focused University offering a wide range of academic programs at the Undergraduate, Master's and Doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from ranked universities all over the world.



Shiv Nadar University has recently been selected as one of the eight private “Institutions of Eminence” by the Government. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), The University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list, and its score has been rising steadily. In NIRF-2019, It ranked 52 in the 'University' category. Shiv Nadar University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of green-field institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.