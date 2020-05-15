During the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi Enterprises has taken an initiative to give back to the society by providing over 35,000 dry food relief packages to the migrants & daily wage workers. Being a part of Modi Enterprises – Modicare, Colorbar, and 24Seven have been contributing by helping out the most affected communities in India under this initiative.

To support the community, Modicare has started its first leg of dry food relief package distribution in some parts of Delhi this week and will continue in multiple cities, including Vadodara, Cochin, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru, in the coming few days. Modicare believes that the need of the hour is to help the one in need, especially during the time of this pandemic when the nation is fighting a deadly battle. The leading direct selling brand of India also invited senior government officials to support the relief camp and distribute the dry food relief bags.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Samir Modi, Managing Director, Modi Enterprises said, “This global pandemic has shaken the modern-day world. Almost every nation is combating the widespread outbreak, but the battle begins at home and every citizen should act responsibly. During this time of crisis, it is our responsibility to help those who are facing difficulties and struggling, in terms of providing the basic essentials to their family. We have to think about the values that make this world go around, about what makes us human – compassion, empathy, collective support and resilience, and hope for a better tomorrow.”



He added, “Daily wage and migrant workers of the country are amongst the most affected. We are trying to do our bit for the nation and contribute towards those in need as much as possible.”



Along with this, Colorbar Cosmetics and 24Seven, two other businesses have also been contributing towards the relief effort. 24Seven has distributed dry food relief packages to the daily wage workers in Delhi/NCR & Punjab and will be donating more in the coming days. Colorbar has launched #ColorbarGivesBack initiative to provide free meals to the daily wage workers, in collaboration with the Delhi Police. For every purchase made on its website, the brand will be donating 25% of the total bill for the cause. Along with this, the customer can also choose to sponsor a specific number of meals or simply contribute the amount and Colorbar will make sure it reaches the right number of people.

Every dry food relief package distributed by the three companies Modicare, Colorbar and 24Seven has enough supply to feed a family of five for 3-4 days. These dry food packages that are being distributed to the migrants & daily wage workers contain essentials like rice, pulses, sugar, oil, and salt among other items. Modicare is supporting the cause by distributing such relief bags in Delhi followed by other cities in the coming few days.

