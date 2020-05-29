NIIT Limited
NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has been named to the 2020 Top Training Companies™ by Training Industry, Inc. This is NIIT’s thirteenth consecutive year of being named to this prestigious list of leading companies for the training outsourcing sector of the learning and development market.
Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Outsourcing Companies List was based on the following criteria:
“The 2020 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies are an innovative group of organizations developing, managing and delivering training initiatives that create an engaging learning experience and improve employee performance,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “These companies offer comprehensive solutions that solve business needs for organizations around the world.”
Training Industry (trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers annually. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 5 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.
About NIIT
Established in 1981, NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in over 30 countries. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills and Careers Group, and School Learning Group.
NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers a comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services including custom curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services. With a prolific team of experienced learning professionals, NIIT is dedicated to helping customers increase the business value of learning and development (L&D). Built on the sound principles of ‘Running Training like a Business’, NIIT’s Managed Training Services and best-in-class training processes enable customers to align business goals with L&D and demonstrably improve learning effectiveness and efficiency to create transformative business impact.
