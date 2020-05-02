Joyalukkas Saturday, May 2, 2020 2:27PM IST (8:57AM GMT)   Mr. Joy Alukkas, CMD of Joyalukkas Group Is Safe and Healthy, Says Spokesperson From Joyalukkas   Bangalore, Karnataka, India In light of the falsified news about Mr. Joy Alukkas that has been doing the rounds, Joyalukkas group would like to confirm that he is safe and healthy.  

In light of the falsified news about Mr. Joy Alukkas that has been doing the rounds, Joyalukkas group would like to confirm that he is safe and healthy.

The confusing messages, now viral on social media, reports the death of Dubai-based businessman, Mr. Joy Arakkal, who does not have any association with the Joyalukkas group.

Joyalukkas mourns his demise and extends heartfelt condolences to the family in this trying time.

  Media Contact Details

Surya Kanta Dash, Business head Communication strategies, ,+91-9884042193
, skdtt3@gmail.com

Multimedia Gallery

Image Caption : Official Statement from Joy Alukkas Group click for high-res image

 

Tags: