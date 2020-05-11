Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation & One of 100 Most Influential Africans, started “Separated but Connected” Initiative to support African Communities during Coronavirus Lockdown.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany partners with H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to support livelihood of women and families of casual and daily workers who are most affected by the Coronavirus (COVID -19) lockdown.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “Lockdown to control coronavirus is going to hit most casual and daily workers very hard. Therefore, Merck Foundation decided to support African governments strategy to save the people's living and livelihood. We have also undertaken similar relief activity in Egypt as well as in Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone and Niger in partnership with their First Ladies to further support 600 to 1000 poor families in Each country as part of “Separated but Connected” Merck Foundation Initiative.”

H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother emphasized, “We are happy with our long-term partner Merck Foundation for their support during this time. It is important for us to take care of those affected severely by the coronavirus lockdown.”



Dr. Rasha Kelej explained, “I’d like to shed a light on a very important issue; The pandemic has led to a horrifying increase in violence against women. Women and girls are under higher risk of domestic violence due to increased tensions in the household. Many of these women are currently trapped with their abusers, struggling to access any support service, they are lonely and suffering in silence. Therefore, Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies supports casual workers with special focus on women as part of our signature campaign Merck More than a Mother.”

Merck Foundation has also launched their ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards in partnership with H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo in the country. The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “The ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them.”

The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from French speaking African Countries. The awards have been also announced in English, Portuguese and Arabic speaking African countries. It is also announced for Asian countries and middle eastern countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.



Details of the Merck Foundation “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards



Who can Apply:

Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from Democratic Republic of Congo and other French speaking African Countries.



Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2020



How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via Email to info@merck-foundation.com

along with your details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address & Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment



Categories and Prize Money:

Category TV Radio Print Online Prize Money

(Upto) USD 500 USD 500 USD 500 USD 500

Download the Merck Foundation App now

Google Play – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation.googleplay

App Store – https://apps.apple.com/no/app/merck-foundation/id1297299793



Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

Twitter: @Merckfoundation

YouTube: Merck Foundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merck-foundation.com



About Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flicker.





About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 52,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.