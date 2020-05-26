With healthcare costs inching higher and medical emergencies springing up unannounced, the necessity of possessing large, immediate liquid finance is essential. To meet this need, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers the Digital Health EMI Network Card to customers who can avail ample medical finance with a pre-approved credit limit up to Rs. 4 lakh.



Through a paperless process and digital activation in just 5 minutes, customers can access the funds they require quickly, without having to wait for credit-based checks, as the credit is pre-approved. With the Digital Health EMI Network Card available in the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App, customers can walk into any of the 5,500+ healthcare institutions, located in 1,000+ cities in India, to avail 800+ treatments on No Cost EMIs. This way they can convert the expense of treatments worth lakhs of rupees into affordable EMIs and have one less thing to worry about.



Read about how medical financing becomes hassle-free with the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card.



An instant digital health card with a pre-approved credit limit

Accessibility is a hallmark of the Digital Health EMI Network Card and existing Bajaj Finserv customers can get it now without submitting any documents. Moreover, they are assured of access to up to 4 times the amount of credit offered on their regular EMI Network Card.



To get the card, all that an existing customer needs to do is:

Apply online by clicking here

Verify himself/ herself by entering the mobile number registered with Bajaj Finserv

Enter the OTP and view the pre-approved offer available

Pay a one-time joining fee of Rs. 707

Access the Digital Health EMI Network Card on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App



New customers can also get a health card by visiting their nearest partner clinic, medical centre, or hospital. This offline route is available to existing customers too; however, new customers must submit KYC documents and a NACH mandate to get their Digital Health EMI Network Card.



800+ treatments at over 5500+ medical institutes

What’s impressive is that the digital card can be used at over 5,500 healthcare institutions, which include top names like Ruby Hall Clinic, Apollo Hospitals, Manipal Hospitals, and more. Further, these institutions range from multi-specialty hospitals to pharmacies, diagnostic care centres, and dental care clinics and one can avail treatment anywhere in the country.



Moreover, customers benefit from limited-period discounts at these partners such as:

Rs. 247 off on tele-consultation bookings worth above Rs. 1,000 at Apollo Hospitals till 31 st October,2020

October,2020 30% off on medicine purchases and a 10% cashback at www.medlife.com with the code BAJAJ30 till 31st December,2020



The latest offers can be viewed on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App and can be availed post the lockdown.



Healthcare made affordable via No Cost EMIs

Upon using a portion of their credit limit at a healthcare partner, customers get a flexible tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months over which they can split the healthcare expenses into No Cost EMIs. So, for instance, a surgery amounting to Rs. 1.2 lakh can be divided into 24 EMIs worth around Rs. 5,000 each. What works beneficially is that one can use the limit to avail treatment for family members, that is one’s spouse, parents, siblings, and children, too.



New customers and cardholders (issues post 31st March, 2020) can transact using their Digital Health EMI Network Card only post lockdown. With a pre-approved limit of up to Rs. 4 lakh backing treatments ranging from general surgery and cancer care to dental care and slimming programmes, medical financing is easy and hassle-free. To get access to finance for medical expenses, customers can check their pre-approved offer for instant approval.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



