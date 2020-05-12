There is promising news for thousands of stranded Indians waiting for their return from UAE to India on the background of current COVID 19 pandemic. The air traffic between these two countries has been resumed and the process of registration of names with Indian Consulate and ticket booking has also commenced. Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director of Al Adil Trading, is extending his co-operation in sponsoring the air ticket expenses of the needy travellers coming back to India.



Dr. Datar said he will contribute to the ticket expense and COVID testing fees for Indians from the UAE who are waiting to get repatriated. Dr. Datar said this is a personal initiative from his side to help those who are unable to meet the expenses in order to travel to their homeland. “The repatriation efforts taken by the Indian Government is one of the largest initiatives undertaken to help those stranded on account of the pandemic. It goes without saying that this could be seen as one of the largest emergency evacuations and it is the duty of all of us to help our brethren in distress in whatever way we can,” he said.



There are many people who are not in a position to meet the airfare and COVID testing fees. “I understand that many individuals who have lost their jobs are unable to make use of this initiative to go to their hometown since they do not have the required money. I will be coordinating with the approved bodies to extend a helping hand to those in need. All necessary guidelines in connection with this will be strictly followed. I spoke with the Indian Consulate General Mr. Vipul & would like to sponsor tickets for Indians. I am doing my small bit and I hope my initiative will be of use. I also request all my fellow citizens to do their bit so that together we can overcome this crisis at the earliest. I express gratitude and salute the efforts of all those who are involved in the repatriation process,” Dr. Datar added.



Al Adil Trading group under the leadership of Dr. Dhananjay Datar has performed a key role in bringing more than 9000 Indian products to UAE. Today this group encompass a chain of 43 spacious super stores spread across Gulf Countries, 2 modern spice factories, 2 flour mills and an import-export company. The rulers of UAE felicitated Dhananjay with a prestigious award and the title Masala King, for his invaluable contribution to the business sector.



The group also produces more than 700 products within categories like readymade flours, spices, pickles, jams, Namkeen and instants, under its own brand ‘Peacock’. His group’s Indian arm, Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. is successfully operating from Mumbai. Al Adil Group is in active expansion mode and increasing its outlets in other gulf countries. It has established special trade routes in USA, Canada, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy, Eretria, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE.