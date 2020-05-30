Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Families today face a rare dilemma: on one hand, the past few months have led to discretionary spending and surplus cash in hand. Conversely, the economy is struggling, which translates to a decline in the average risk appetite when it comes to investments.
Households with short-term liquidity needs may risk having their fingers burnt when handling stocks. In such a scenario, judicious asset allocation is of prime importance and recent statistics show a huge uptick in fixed deposit investments, with guaranteed returns being prized over higher growth of capital.
Amid falling FD rates, instruments like Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offer generous returns on maturity. In fact, regular citizens can get returns up to 7.60%, which goes up to 7.70% for existing BFL customers and up to 7.85% for senior citizens.
By picking the right tenure with the FD calculator households can plan for their goals. FD interest rates with Bajaj Finance peak for tenures of 48 months or more and favour senior citizens. With a reduction in interest rates for savings schemes, senior citizens are one of the worst-hit, as they depend on periodic earnings to fund their regular needs. However, with Bajaj Finance FD, they can earn lucrative returns and continue to reap the benefits of periodic income.
With citizens withdrawing savings accounts due to low-interest rates, Bajaj Finance FD is one of the better-yielding avenues. Moreover, with the reduction of the TDS rate from 10% to 7.5% for resident Indians who have submitted their PAN details, Bajaj Finance FD can help increase earnings easily.
