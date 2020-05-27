Intain Technologies Ltd, (“Intain”), a leading provider of blockchain based technology for automating the management of capital markets transactions, IN-D, an artificial intelligence enabled operations platform built by Intain AI Pvt Ltd (“IN-D”) and Vindhya e-Infomedia Private Limited (“Vindhya”), a social impact venture today announced that they have collaborated to launch Prarambh, a digital platform for credible and convenient admissions process.



The global pandemic has disrupted the way education is imparted. While Governments and colleges are thinking of ways to start the new academic session, the first hurdle to cross is the admissions process itself. Restricted mobility, limited staff and a short time window due to delay in the results of the current academic year make screening of thousands of applications a difficult task.



Prarambh aims to address this challenge through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for automation and blockchain for ensuing integrity and privacy. Students will be able to submit their educational details on Prarambh which will authenticate their profile through an AI based KYC process. Students can, then, submit their educational certificates and marksheets, which will also be read by IN-D's AI engine. The applicants can select the colleges which can access their profile. The record of these documents will be immutable as it will be cryptographically hashed on the blockchain developed by Intain. All records will be reviewed first by the students themselves. In case there are any edits, then it will be reviewed by the staff at Vindhya which employs specially-abled people. The use of blockchain ensures that the privacy of data is maintained and colleges have access to records of only those students who have applied to them.



Prarambh will be available to students at a starting fee of Rs. 50. For Colleges, there will be a registration fee of Rs. 10,000, ten percent of which will be donated to PM-CARES and another ten percent to the respective state's CM Relief Fund.



S Premkumar, former Vice Chairman of HCL Infosystems and former Group CEO of Apollo Hospitals, B Ravishankar, former CHRO of Mindtree will be part of the Governance Board of Prarambh.



Siddhartha, Founder and CEO of Intain said, “Intain works in the financial services space and we are excited to be able to leverage our IP for this cause. We have customised our core blockchain platform to ensure that Prarambh meets the same standards of data integrity and security as financial institutions.” Talking about the collaboration, he added, “We are happy to partner with Vindhya and contribute meaningfully to a cause we believe in."



Ashok Giri, CEO of Vindhya Infomedia said, "Prarambh is perfectly in sync with our philosophy of merging business and philanthropy together. It will help us create employment for specially-abled people in a challenging job environment."



Rahul Chandra, CBO of IN-D said, "IN-D already had an AI enabled HR Onboarding product and a Bank KYC product. So we were able to put the two together quickly to give Prarambh a head start."



The Prarambh platform will be live in June 2020.



For more information visit www.prarambh.info

ABOUT INTAIN

Intain is a provider of technology for management of capital markets transactions for both traditional and digital securities issuances. Founded by financial services business and technology veterans, Intain builds financial systems using Intelligent Blockchains, that combine distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence to enhance transparency and efficiency across the capital markets lifecycle. Intain is committed to diversity in fintech and more than half its employees are women. Intain is ISO 27001:2013 certified for information security. For more information visit www.intainft.com



ABOUT IN-D

IN-D is an artificial intelligence platform that helps organisations build smart, agile and distributed operations. It uses AI for process documents, images, videos and synthesise data thus automating processes like KYC, operational risk management, insurance claims administration etc. With offices in Singapore, Chennai and Pune, IN-D collaborates with leading consulting companies, system integrators and automation product companies towards enabling contactless yet connected. For more information visit www.in-d.ai

ABOUT VINDHYA E-INFOMEDIA

Vindhya e-Infomedia was started in 2006 with a vision of bringing business and philanthropy together for a social cause. We are an Impact Sourcing Service Provider based in Bangalore and Hyderabad, India. Its contribution to the impact sector is mainstreaming jobs for people with disabilities. Through this, Vindhya has been successful in bringing financial independence, self respect and dignity into the lives of such people who have been deprived of all that. Its special workforce processes 35,000 forms, handle 120,000 calls per day across 11 India languages.

For more information visit www.vindhyainfo.com