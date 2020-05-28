cutting edge tech solutions in eHealth, personalized healthcare, biotech, medical devices, wearables and digital therapeutics, the six-month program will be offered in a hybrid format suitable for executive education. Applications are now open for the first cohort of select 50 candidates. Click here to know more

The Indian Institute of Science, India's leading institution for advanced education and research in sciences and engineering, has signed a multi-year partnership with TalentSprint. The Advanced Certification Program in Digital Health & Imaging is the first program to be launched under this partnership, starting July 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Anurag Kumar, Director of IISc, said: “Our research and teaching with an emphasis on doctoral and post graduate programs are world renowned. The partnership with TalentSprint will allow us to open up executive education to individual learners. The debut program, Advanced Certification Program in Digital Health & Imaging, is at the intersection of data sciences and biomedical sciences. This field has been emerging over the last few years and has gathered serious momentum in the wake of Covid-19.”

Speaking about the TalentSprint partnership, CCE Chairman Professor G L Sivakumar Babu, said: “This is the first time we will offer our programs in executive format— that combines IISc experience with live interactive sessions on TalentSprint’s digital delivery platform iPearl.AI. This approach will allow us to scale our offerings and reach learners across the world, retaining teaching effectiveness and learning experience. We are very excited about this partnership, and will look forward to launching several programs over the next few years.”

Dr Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “Partnering with IISc is a great honour and we are humbled. The first program reflects the current reality of acute global disruptions in healthcare, and the demands of the emerging $280bn healthtech industry. This program is ideal for current and aspiring professionals in Clinical Data Science, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, InsureTech, Medical Science and Start-ups for whom digital healthcare will certainly be the new normal.”

The Advanced Certification Program in Digital Health & Imaging will be led by Dr Phaneendra Yalavarthy, Associate Professor at the Department of Computational & Data Sciences, IISc. He will partner with a team of top-tier IISc faculty to teach this course in executive format, starting July 2020. Professionals interested in the Advanced Certification Program in Digital Health & Imaging should apply for selection at https://iisc.talentsprint.com/digitalhealth/.