Opteamix LLC (www.opteamix.com) announced the appointment of IT veteran Kishore M Naidu as Director of IT Operations. With over two decades of experience in Cloud Migration, DevOps, and IT Infrastructure operations, Kishore will lead the IT Operations and infrastructure verticals and will provide key support to all major IT functions within the organization to ensure high-quality delivery.



Kishore has consistently proved his skills and expertise as a leader and a thought leader in the industry. He is also the recipient of the prestigious “Leadership Excellence to Industry” award by NEXT100 CIO. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Kishore has had tremendous success in implementing award-winning IT infrastructure systems and processes. In his previous roles, he has been the Head of IT for Ciber India and Relevance Labs.



“The kind of work that Opteamix has been doing is exciting and I’m thrilled to be part of the organization,” said Kishore. “With my expertise, I hope to enhance and elevate the existing Cloud technology practice to provide solutions that are focused on delivering a delightful experience to their customers. It feels great to be a part of the team and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”



Speaking about the appointment, Raghurama Kote, the COO of Opteamix said, “I’m very happy with Kishore’s track record in IT Operations and he will be an invaluable addition to the team here! We are looking forward to his coming on board and leading the Cloud Technology future. Coincidentally, this is our first senior leadership hire during the Covid-19 lockdown period, and Kishore will be joining the workforce remotely – a testament to our commitment to business continuity and customer delight.”

About Opteamix

Opteamix LLC is a Denver-headquartered digital technology consulting company with deep expertise in Application Development, Robotic Process Automation, AI, DevOps, Enterprise Mobility and Test Automation Services. As trusted technology partners, we deliver innovative business solutions to our clients to achieve their business objectives through our unique global delivery engagements.



Our executive team comprises industry veterans with extensive experience in building and operating large-scale IT services companies. Our vision is to ‘Shape a brighter tomorrow by reimagining technology NOW’.

Website: www.opteamix.com