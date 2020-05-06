GoSahi.com, a Preminen India portal which helps millions of credit seekers avail attractive personal loan & business loan offers in India, has come forth and pledged support to PM CARES Fund, to do its bit for the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, GoSahi.com has decided to be a part of Corporate India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Towards this end, all employees of GoSahi.com will collectively contribute their one day’s salary from the month of May 2020, to the PM CARES Fund. In addition, a sum of Rs. 100 from every loan disbursed through the GoSahi platform till June 2020 will also be donated to the PM CARES Fund, thereby complementing the employees’ donations.

In a statement CEO of the company, Gaurav Kumar said, “During these uncertain times, we stand together with the nation in its fight towards this pandemic and together we will beat it. The company urges every Indian and every corporate which is in a position to contribute to come forward, do the right thing and support the country. We are calling it the – #GoSahi Initiative , #Corporate GoSahi ."

It’s worth noting that irrespective of being a fairly new platform, GoSahi.com is already making big strides in the Indian Fintech industry. It has disbursed over ₹ 10 cr loans to various customers so far and was growing at a 2x pace every month before the pandemic hit. The company is also in the market to raise capital within the next 12 months, to fuel its future growth. The raised capital will be used to enhance GoSahi.com’s machine learning and AI capabilities, as well as to scale up its marketing operations, tech infrastructure and customer support operations.

Commenting on GoSahi.com’s response to the unusual situation that India and the rest of the world is facing right now, Gaurav Kumar, CEO, Preminen India said, “These are tough times for a nation which is bound to impact employees and businesses all our the country including ours. During these challenging times we have to do what is right for the country and that is what we are doing through the – #GoSahi Initiative . Preminen India is part of 2 global companies who have always been at the forefront of CSR initiatives, so continuing this philosophy and also the message of Prime Minister of India we are doing our bit to contribute towards the PM Cares fund. We also commit to keep the entire team on board and will also be giving normal increments as per company policies and standards. The team has put in a big effort over the last year and they deserve this. A big and a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at GoSahi.com which have come forward to contribute one day’s salary for this noble initiative.”

The business is backed by Preminen Price Comparison Holdings Ltd., an Admiral Group PLC and MAPFRE S.A. joint venture to expand the price comparison marketplace model internationally. Both these organizations are among the top insurers worldwide and have a presence spanning across 47 countries.