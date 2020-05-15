Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv offers a Digital Health EMI Network Card to make medical expenses affordable. Using it, customers can not only access the best treatments over a range of disciplines like endocrinology, dermatology, obstetrics, gynaecology, cosmetic surgery, and more, but also pay for their healthcare, diagnostic and pharmacy bills on No Cost EMIs.



With partners such as Columbia Asia Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Dr.Batra’s and more, customers can avail 800+ treatments from over 5,500 healthcare institutions, such as multi-specialty hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic care centres, slimming centres, dental care clinics and more, spread across 1,000+ cities in India.



With a pre-approved limit of up to Rs. 4 lakh on the card, customers can conveniently pay for not only their healthcare cost but also for their families. The card comes with a joining fee of only Rs. 707. Upon availing the required medical treatment in any of the partner clinics or hospitals, customers can simply use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to divide the cost of the bills into 24 No Cost EMIs. What’s more, the card offers a complimentary Personal Accidental Insurance of Rs.1 lakh for 1 year without any extra charges over the joining fees.



Besides, the Digital Health EMI Network Card offers discounts throughout the year. Here are the current offers:

Instant discount of 15% for Apollo Private label products (10% on medicines (except DPCO) & 5% on FMCG products) on Health EMI Network Card by using the billing code: Bajaj Health Card – 7089 at Apollo pharmacies till 31 st December, 2020.

at Apollo pharmacies till 31 December, 2020. A 40% discount on immunity fight back packages at Truweight till 30th September, 2020.



All current offers can be accessed through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App and are available to existing Bajaj Finserv customers with an active card as of 31st March, 2020.

Applicable charges and fees for the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card



Types of fees Applicable charges Joining fees Rs.707 (Inclusive of taxes) for Insta Digital Health EMI Card

Rs.589 (Inclusive of taxes) for Non-insta Digital Health EMI Card Instant activation fee Rs.118 inclusive of taxes Mandate registration charges Rs.118 inclusive of taxes NACH/Cheque bounce charges Rs.450 inclusive of taxes Mandate rejection charges (applicable on the failure to register a new mandate form within 30 days from the rejection of the previous mandate form by the customer’s bank) Rs.450 inclusive of taxes Document/Statement charges/ Statement of Account/ Repayment Schedule/Foreclosure Letter/ Interest Certificate/ No Dues Certificate /List of documents No cost if downloading via Experia, the customer portal.

If collecting from a branch, cost is Rs.50 inclusive of tax Penal interest/amount 4% per month + taxes on the amount of monthly instalment outstanding as on that date



Steps to avail a Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card:

Existing Bajaj Finserv customers who have a pre-approved Digital Health EMI Card offer can avail the card in just 5 minutes through a paperless and 100% digital process.

To get it now, these customers can simply:

Apply online from the comfort of their home

Enter their registered number

Enter the OTP sent to it

Check their pre-approved offer

Pay a one-time joining fee of Rs.707



The Bajaj Finserv Wallet App ensures easy access to the card. Besides, customers get a credit limit that is 2 to 4 times larger than their EMI Network Card limit. Those who aren’t yet a member of the EMI Network can visit their nearest partner hospital, medical centre, or clinic to get access to No Cost EMI financing. New customers and cardholders (post 31st March, 2020) can transact using their digital health card only post the lockdown.



With the Digital Health EMI Network Card on hand, customers can avail of quality healthcare without putting a strain on their savings.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in