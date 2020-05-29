Right Cars, India’s leading pre-owned car company announced the opening of its 2nd store in Miyapur in Hyderabad. Since its inception, Right Cars has been at the top of its game in the pre-owned cars business.

On the opening of the 2nd branch, Mr. Manideep Katepalli, CEO – Right Cars India said, “With the current situation people have realized that they would need a safe mode of transport for their families to commute. We have been propagating the idea of creating a safe and sustainable environment by promoting the idea of used cars. With the current liquidity situation and finding a solution to the current problem of commuting safely, people are fast adapting to the concept of purchasing used cars.”

Adding further he said, “To ensure better service and prompt availability of cars, we have opened our 2nd branch. This is also a testimonial that we understand the needs of our buyers. In the last 3 years, Right Cars have tried to establish a long-term relationship with its customers rather than a one-time transaction as we want to expunge the pre-conceived notion of mistrust on pre-owned car businesses.”

Having sold over 10,000 cars in the past few years, Right Cars has been focusing on its unique propositions to provide a 3 years warranty and one year RSA (Roadside assistance) for every car ensuring customer satisfaction. Along with that before the car is sold a through 200+ Checkpoints inspection is done making sure the customers have the DNA of the car they are buying and ensuring complete transparency.

In these difficult times, Right Cars understand the financial needs of its customers and offer plenty of finance options to choose from. Right Cars is the only pre-owned car company to have tie-ups with multiple banks and NBFCS.

To facilitate the buyers who are facing a liquidity crunch during COVID-19 Right Cars has introduced a new scheme called the RC Smart Plan, where customers get a 3 month EMI moratorium and a longer loan tenure to the extent of 7 years on select models. A very simplified documentation process is helping customers buy the car of their choice.

Considering the lockdown situation and erratic public transport, Right Cars has also given a facility of a free of cost pickup and drop service for their customers.

To combat the virus and promote social distancing and protect your family, Right Cars even provides the option called the Smart Buy Back plan where they will buy their vehicle back after a short duration.

Right Cars, India’s leading pre-owned car company is the one-stop-shop to buy and sell pre-owned cars and has become the preferred choice for most buyers.

With the opening of their new office at Miyapur, a lot of people working in tech companies will have easy access to choose their cars and own a Right car.