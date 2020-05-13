Go Dharmic

Go Dharmic aims to feed a million Indians impacted by Covid-19 disruptions.

Kapil Sharma, Arjun Rampal, Ashmit Patel support Go Dharmic’s efforts.

Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi Daredevil captain Shreyas Iyer lend support.

2,000 volunteers from corporate world already delivered 150,000 ration packets.

Food distributions across 17 locations in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, Mohali, Dehradun, West Godavari.



Go Dharmic started the campaign in the UK where the volunteers, including the founder Hemal Randerwala fed the elderly, underprivileged & NHS Hospitals. The organisation also extended support to desperate Indian students in the UK. After UK, Go Dharmic started the movement in India barely two weeks ago and already fed close to 1,50,000 people in 17 locations in India. Locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, Mohali, Dehradun and West Godavari has seen immense response in terms of volunteer participation and donations.



Celebrities from across the faculties – sports, movies, businesses, etc. – are coming forward to lend support to activities undertaken by Go Dharmic. The movement now has support from celebrities such as Kapil Sharma (star comedian), Arjun Rampal (Bollywood star), Krishna Das (singer), Ashmit Patel and cricketers/sports-stars Harbhajan Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Monty Panesar, Devon Malcom, and other public figures are helping Go Dharmic to reach the target of feeding one million people across India.



Endorsing Go Dharmic’s efforts star comedian Kapil Sharma appealed to people from all walks of life to be part of the noble cause. In a video message, Kapil Sharma said: “In India, they [Go Dharmic] are working in Mumbai, Punjab and other places. They are helping the destitute, orphans, homeless and those who are struggling to eat. You can also be a part of the good work Go Dharmic is doing.”



Kapil Sharma’s message on Go Dharmic’s efforts and to join the campaign:



Go Dharmic delivers dry ration kits containing rice, lentils, spices, cooking oil and other essential food items that can serve a small family for few days. The activity is funded through donations and executed by volunteers who follow the best practice of hygiene and sanitation for packing and delivering the ration packets to the needy, ensuring no spread of Covid-19.



London based Go Dharmic Founder Hemal Randerwala said: “It is heartwarming to see so many people from different walks of life coming together to help the needy. Our highest dharma should be compassion and love for all. The call to ‘Go Dharmic’ is a request for you to come forward and work to relieve suffering for all in society.”



Over 2000 volunteers, mostly from India’s corporate world have already signed up on



Bombay Stock Exchange, Chief Business Officer, Sameer Patil wished the Go Dharmic campaign all the success. Arjun Rampal in a YouTube video asked more people to come forward. He appealed to everyone to help Go Dharmic achieve the goal of feeding one million people in India.



Rampal also provided the information on how to either join as volunteers or donate through his video message: In one of its kind efforts, Go Dharmic aims to feed at least a million Indian impacted by business and supply disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic. Go Dharmic, a volunteer organisation, started in the UK by Hemal Randerwala, has already fed thousands of elderlies, homeless, orphans and needy in the UK and now feeding the poorest across India.Go Dharmic started the campaign in the UK where the volunteers, including the founder Hemal Randerwala fed the elderly, underprivileged & NHS Hospitals. The organisation also extended support to desperate Indian students in the UK. After UK, Go Dharmic started the movement in India barely two weeks ago and already fed close to 1,50,000 people in 17 locations in India. Locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, Mohali, Dehradun and West Godavari has seen immense response in terms of volunteer participation and donations.Celebrities from across the faculties – sports, movies, businesses, etc. – are coming forward to lend support to activities undertaken by Go Dharmic. The movement now has support from celebrities such as Kapil Sharma (star comedian), Arjun Rampal (Bollywood star), Krishna Das (singer), Ashmit Patel and cricketers/sports-stars Harbhajan Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Monty Panesar, Devon Malcom, and other public figures are helping Go Dharmic to reach the target of feeding one million people across India.Endorsing Go Dharmic’s efforts star comedian Kapil Sharma appealed to people from all walks of life to be part of the noble cause. In a video message, Kapil Sharma said: “In India, they [Go Dharmic] are working in Mumbai, Punjab and other places. They are helping the destitute, orphans, homeless and those who are struggling to eat. You can also be a part of the good work Go Dharmic is doing.”Kapil Sharma’s message on Go Dharmic’s efforts and to join the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_9sFm_HzfU/?igshid=1h35kgoivxoek Go Dharmic delivers dry ration kits containing rice, lentils, spices, cooking oil and other essential food items that can serve a small family for few days. The activity is funded through donations and executed by volunteers who follow the best practice of hygiene and sanitation for packing and delivering the ration packets to the needy, ensuring no spread of Covid-19.London based Go Dharmic Founder Hemal Randerwala said:Over 2000 volunteers, mostly from India’s corporate world have already signed up on https://www.godharmic.com/ . Cricketers, showbiz celebrities, and CXOs from the corporate world are coming forward to support Go Dharmic’s virtuous campaign in this difficult time.Bombay Stock Exchange, Chief Business Officer, Sameer Patil wished the Go Dharmic campaign all the success. Arjun Rampal in a YouTube video asked more people to come forward. He appealed to everyone to help Go Dharmic achieve the goal of feeding one million people in India.Rampal also provided the information on how to either join as volunteers or donate through his video message: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfvMRMMV5-Q&feature=youtu.be

About Go Dharmic



Go Dharmic is a charitable organization that started in the UK and with a base in India and exists to help make a more compassionate, non-violent world. Inspired by the idea of Dharma . Go Dharmic’s calling is to equip volunteers with the knowledge and practical means to lessen the suffering of all living beings.