Comprehensive Services, Pre-monsoon and Electrical function Check-up ensure maximum readiness at any time.

Monsoon Ready – Proactive and Priority services to the water logged/flood affected areas.

Additional inventory of BMW Original Spare Parts for faster turnaround #BeInGoodHands #BMWService #BMWContactless #StaySafe BMW India has announced the roll-out of the BMW Extended Care+ Service campaign for its customers across the entire dealer network in the country. BMW customers can now avail comprehensive aftersales services, Pre-monsoon and electrical function and ensure their BMW is road-ready at all times.



Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “At BMW, we are committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their BMW vehicle along with uncompromising driving experience. BMW Extended Care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer’s cars at all times. Equipped with a wealth of experience, trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, our customers can count on absolute peace of mind and maximum driving pleasure at all times.”



BMW Extended Care+ is a 33 point check service designed to keep BMW vehicles in top condition and ready throughout the year. Using the recently introduced ‘BMW Contactless Experience’, customers can select convenient date and time and book the extended care+ service with the nearest dealership from the comfort of their home. Service related payments can also be made online in a secure way. Customers will receive their serviced car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. Services and delivery will be done adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.



BMW Service is executed by specialists with many years of expertise, ensuring that customer’s cars are always in good hands. BMW aftersales service teams ensure every BMW customer receives the premium service they deserve through a number of technical services, warranties, parts logistics, accessories and lifestyle offerings as well as expert customer support throughout the entire lifecycle of their relationship.



Further information on the terms and conditions of BMW Extended Care+ can be availed by contacting the nearest BMW service centers.



