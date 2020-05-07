BMW India Thursday, May 7, 2020 4:44PM IST (11:14AM GMT)   GER:BMW:GR(GER:BMW:GR) BMW Group India Resumes Local Production at Plant Chennai   Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India BMW Group India started operations at Plant Chennai today (7 May 2020) in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities. Local production at the plant will be started with less than 50% of the regular workforce.  

  • Strict protocols for social distancing made mandatory.
  • Strong measures for health, safety and sanitization implemented.

BMW Group India started operations at Plant Chennai today (7 May 2020) in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities. Local production at the plant will be started with less than 50% of the regular workforce. All other employees will continue to work from home. Plant will resume its operations in a single shift. Depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily. 
 
BMW Plant Chennai has implemented several precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodelling of plant layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals and highest level of sanitization measures.
 
The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services based out of BMW Group India headquarters in Gurugram will continue to work from home. BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Dealerships across the country will restart the operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures.

