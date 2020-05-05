AVON, along with Avon Foundation For Women, has announced USD $1Million in new grants to 50 frontline services and charity organizations across the world. The emergency grant programme was launched in tandem with AVON’s #IsolatedNotAlone campaign, responding to the surge in domestic violence cases in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.



The funding will provide crucial support for over 250,000 at-risk women and children who are affected by rapidly rising domestic abuse rates. The grants will be shared across 37 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, India, Philippines, Germany and the UK.



In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, women, and children already at risk of domestic violence have become more vulnerable leading to a global surge in domestic violence. According to the latest data released by the National Commission of Women, the number of women calling support services has doubled in India after the announcement of the lockdown. Of the 257 complaints received (post lockdown and only in the month of March), 69 are related to domestic violence.



In India, AVON has partnered with three NGOs – Shakti Shalini, Swayam and Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) – to provide a total grant of USD $122,500 (approximately Rs. 94 lakhs).

Swayam will use the funds to provide 400 women survivors of violence and their children (with whom Swayam works) with support services, including emergency rations, immediate medical aid, skill training and educational support for their children, based on their individual needs.

Shakti Shalini will set up the 'Response Mechanisms' programme, which will provide support in the form of crisis intervention, counselling, legal aid, mental and physical healthcare, shelter, skills development, artistic opportunities, educational and economic opportunities, housing aid, rehabilitation or reintegration, and follow-up.



Swati Jain, Marketing Director of Avon says, “We want to assure every woman in India that she may be isolated but not alone during these unprecedented times. AVON, being a socially responsible women-led company, has always been committed to condemning and acting out against any act of violence against women and girls. With the #IsolatedNotAlone campaign, we firmly stand with women who are facing domestic violence during the lockdown and are making sure that we take the necessary measures to create awareness and support victims. We look forward to this collaboration with AVON Foundation For Women and our NGO partners and hope that, with their reach and our expertise, we can contribute to reducing cases of domestic violence in India.”



#IsolatedNotAlone is a 360-degree campaign via which AVON will undertake several initiatives on its digital platforms and partner with non-profit organizations that work towards the rescue, protection, and rehabilitation of domestic abuse victims. The campaign focusses on raising awareness on the issue, signposting where to go for help, how to identify and support those at risk, and calling on governments to support the provision of life-saving services.



In addition to the Avon Foundation’s grant and in partnership with sister brands Aesop, The Body Shop and Natura, Avon is calling on governments around the world to keep domestic violence front of mind and expand funding and resources to cope with increasing violence. The companies are leveraging their combined global reach to 200 million consumers in 110 countries to ask people to support the campaign.



Globally, Avon’s 5 million representatives will continue to provide vital assistance for women and children who are experiencing abuse; embedding helpline and support information into catalogues, signposting where to get help, and donating vital personal hygiene and beauty products to refuges. The Avon Foundation’s $1 Million USD in funding will support women around the world and is aligned with AVON’s campaign to help tackle the crisis of domestic violence.

About Avon

For more than 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women’s causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com.



About Avon Foundation for Women

The Avon Foundation for Women is committed to supporting issues that matter most to women. Since its inception in 1955, the Avon Foundation has promoted or aided charitable, scientific, educational, and humanitarian activities, with a special emphasis on activities that improve the lives of women and their families. Through 2018, Avon and the Avon Foundation have contributed over $1 billion in over 50 countries. Today, Avon global cause programs focus on breast health awareness and prevention through the Avon Breast Cancer Promise, and to help end gender-based violence through the Avon Promise to Help End Violence Against Women and Girls.