In the current scenario, having a health insurance plan is important as it ensures that any hospital admissions or treatment expenses are fully covered. For individuals wanting premium healthcare, their health insurance may not cover the same. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering India’s first, Digital Health EMI Network Card. This card helps customers access premium health services and divide the cost of medical bills into pocket-friendly EMIs. The application process is simplified to a couple of clicks, giving the customers access to a pre-approved limit of up to Rs.4 lakh.
On applying online, customers get access to healthcare EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakh. This is a pre-approved limit, up to 4 times larger than that offered on a regular EMI Network Card. Customers can use this limit to pay for healthcare expenses, for treatments like cardiac surgery, knee replacement, medicines and even diagnostic tests.
Quality healthcare services tend to run into lakhs of rupees and to make it affordable and accessible, Bajaj Finserv offers flexible repayment options. Customers can choose from a tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months over which they can divide the cost of the medical bill into EMIs. For instance, an angioplasty costing Rs.1.20 lakh can be divided into 24 EMIs of just Rs.5,000/month. Selection of tenor depends on the available EMI scheme.
Digital Health EMI Network cardholders can visit any of the 5,500+ healthcare institutions part of Bajaj Finserv’s partner network to avail healthcare on EMIs. This network includes renowned names such as Apollo Hospitals, Ruby Hall Clinic, Manipal Hospitals and Dr Batra’s. It also extends to diagnostic care centres, hair restoration clinics, slimming and wellness centres, dental care clinics, and more. Customers can avail 800+ treatments ranging from general and cardiac surgery to maternity care, cosmetic, hair, eye and dental treatments.
Digital Health EMI Network Card customers benefit from a range of limited-period offers that bring down healthcare fees. These are available on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. At present, some of the discounts being offered include:
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
