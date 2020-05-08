Bajaj Finserv customers can take advantage of cashless payment option on medical bills in just a few clicks

In the current scenario, having a health insurance plan is important as it ensures that any hospital admissions or treatment expenses are fully covered. For individuals wanting premium healthcare, their health insurance may not cover the same. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering India’s first, Digital Health EMI Network Card. This card helps customers access premium health services and divide the cost of medical bills into pocket-friendly EMIs. The application process is simplified to a couple of clicks, giving the customers access to a pre-approved limit of up to Rs.4 lakh.



The entire application process is hassle-free and 100% digital, with zero paperwork. This digital card can be accessed through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App and, customers can avail of 800+ premium healthcare services in over 5,500 partner hospitals and clinics spread across 1,000+ cities in India and pay for medical treatments and services in a maximum of 24 EMIs. Existing Bajaj Finserv customers with an active card as on 31st March 2020, can pay for their medical expenses using the card anywhere across the 5,500+ partner hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.



Read on to know how to get premium healthcare on No Cost EMIs in under 5 minutes:

Online mode: Existing Bajaj Finserv customers who have a pre-approved Digital Health EMI Card offer, can follow the below steps.



Apply online and enter the mobile number registered with Bajaj Finserv

Enter the OTP sent for verification

View the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer displayed

Pay a one-time fee of just Rs.707

Access the instantly-activated card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App



Offline mode : Existing and new customers who do not have a pre-approved offer can also get a Digital Health EMI Network Card in a partner hospital, clinic, or pharmacy. All they have to do is submit their KYC documents, fill a form and the card gets activated instantly on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App.



However, they can transact using their cards only post lockdown is over.



Here are the key benefits one gets on signing up for the card:



A credit of up to Rs.4 lakh to pay for healthcare fees & expenses

On applying online, customers get access to healthcare EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakh. This is a pre-approved limit, up to 4 times larger than that offered on a regular EMI Network Card. Customers can use this limit to pay for healthcare expenses, for treatments like cardiac surgery, knee replacement, medicines and even diagnostic tests.



Split medical costs with a flexible, 24-month tenor

Quality healthcare services tend to run into lakhs of rupees and to make it affordable and accessible, Bajaj Finserv offers flexible repayment options. Customers can choose from a tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months over which they can divide the cost of the medical bill into EMIs. For instance, an angioplasty costing Rs.1.20 lakh can be divided into 24 EMIs of just Rs.5,000/month. Selection of tenor depends on the available EMI scheme.



Convert cost of 800+ treatments into easy EMIs

Digital Health EMI Network cardholders can visit any of the 5,500+ healthcare institutions part of Bajaj Finserv’s partner network to avail healthcare on EMIs. This network includes renowned names such as Apollo Hospitals, Ruby Hall Clinic, Manipal Hospitals and Dr Batra’s. It also extends to diagnostic care centres, hair restoration clinics, slimming and wellness centres, dental care clinics, and more. Customers can avail 800+ treatments ranging from general and cardiac surgery to maternity care, cosmetic, hair, eye and dental treatments.



Obtain discounts and pay family bills too

Digital Health EMI Network Card customers benefit from a range of limited-period offers that bring down healthcare fees. These are available on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. At present, some of the discounts being offered include:

40% off on Truweight immunity fight back packages till 30th September 2020

30% off on medicine purchases, alongside a 10% cashback, at www.medlife.com, using the code BAJAJ30, till 31st December 2020



Customers can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to pay for medical treatments for their parents, sibling, spouse and children. Customers also get a free personal accidental insurance of Rs.1 lakh for 1 year upon availing the card.



With a Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers can get financing in a matter of just 5 minutes and make cashless payments without any hassle. New customers can check their pre-approved offer to get access to No Cost EMI financing in moments.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

