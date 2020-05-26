Mr. P. Chokka Rao, Secretary of All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) welcomed Telangana High Court's Ruling asking Telangana state government to set up a separate fund for PWDs (Persons with Disabilities).

In a statement issued to the media in State Capital Hyderabad today, Mr. Chokka Rao said, "Government is misguiding High Court that it was paying Rs 3,016 pensions to disabled. It is an insult to the blind, he observed in that statement. Such pension must help us in our development and should not pose an obstruction to our progress. Paying pension of Rs 3016/- to boys and girls is fine but pay only when they are in school or studying. The request was made to Telangana State Government many times in the past, unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears. There are four blind schools in the state. We urged the Government to start English medium in all those schools. We have requested District Collector, relevant State Government officials and Ministers in the past to give grant in aid to one of our organisations, Development & Welfare Association of Blind (DWAB) being run at Nalgonda in Telangana. Even though District Collector and relevant departments recommended for such grant, but, Telangana Government has not acted upon it."

"The welfare of the disabled must not be left to the mercy of philanthropists or NGOs. It is the responsibility of the government to take care of the disabled. Failing which, it is considered that Government is shying away from its responsibility," said P. Chokka Rao, Secretary of All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB).

"The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 is not being implemented in the state. According to it, a disabled person must be made its Commissioner. But that never happened. The government is also not acting upon dubious NGOs working in these areas without proper permissions and recognitions. The government is somehow lenient towards such organizations. They must be curbed strictly. Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced that a scheme of 'a universal identity card for the disabled'. Though the cards were issued by Union Ministry six months ago, they are not still given to the disabled by the state government for the reasons unknown to us. Visually Challenged are not beggars. We should not live at the mercy of others. The government must provide a level playing field and opportunities for us. There are many efficient blinds in the state. If given opportunities they will excel well. The government must also help us embrace technology to improve our personal and professional life. All over the globe, many visually challenged are doing wonders. Give us an opportunity to excel and showcase our unique talents," said Chokka Rao.