Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering a Digital Health EMI Network Card to make payment for healthcare treatments affordable. With the health card, customers can divide the cost of 800+ medical treatments, including elective and non-elective procedures and pay for them in No Cost EMIs. These can be availed across a network of 5,500+ healthcare institutions, which include multi-speciality hospitals and clinics, spread across 1000+ Indian cities.



Evident by the fact that families often spare no expense when it comes to funding emergency medical treatments, healthcare is a cost that cannot be compromised on. However, with healthcare inflation in India rising at an alarming rate, double that of retail inflation in 2018-19, availing medical care isn’t cheap. In fact, many often resort to drastic measures such as liquidating assets or mortgaging property to get the required funds.



An alternative and hassle-free solution is EMI financing with the Digital Health EMI Network Card. Here, customers can divide the cost of treatments, diagnostic services, and medication, for themselves and their family, into No Cost EMIs. These EMIs can then be repaid comfortably over a period of 24 months, and not make hefty, one-time payments. What’s more is that customers can get a pre-approved offer of up to Rs. 4 lakh with which they can pay for these treatments.



A range of treatments can be converted into No Cost EMIs

With the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers can pay for treatments in EMIs and thus easily afford their healthcare costs.



Treatments available on EMIs :

General/ vascular/ cardiac surgery

Diagnostic care

Stem cell banking

Oncology treatments

Urology treatments

Hair treatments

Maternity care

Hearing aids

Dental care

Cosmetic treatments

Slimming treatments

Affordable healthcare on No Cost EMI

With the Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers no longer have to bear huge upfront medical costs. Rather, the bill is split into affordable EMIs ranging over a flexible tenor up to 24 months.



For instance, in case of a surgery costing Rs. 3 lakh, customers can finance the treatment(s) via No Cost EMI plans such as the ones given below:

In 10 EMIs of Rs. 30,000 each

In 15 EMIs of Rs. 20,000 each

In 20 EMIs of Rs. 15,000 each

In 24 EMIs of Rs. 12,500 each

This way medical treatments can be budgeted for, with ease.



Top healthcare partners offering a range of treatments

To enable easy access to medical treatments on EMIs, Bajaj Finserv has a wide network of healthcare partners. Listed below are a few of the top partners that Digital Health EMI Network Cardholders can avail services at.



Apollo Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals

Columbia Asia Hospitals

Ruby Hall Clinic

Sahyadri Hospitals

Dr Batra’s

VLCC Healthcare centre

RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospital

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital

LifeCell

Sabka Dentist

Truweight



Each of these partners offers a range of treatments as per their speciality. There are more than 5500 hospitals, clinics and pharmacies where one can avail treatments on EMIs.



Offers available with the Digital Health EMI Network Card

Besides offering healthcare on EMIs, Bajaj Finserv extends a suite of special, limited-period offers and discounts to its cardholders. These can be viewed on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. Listed below are few of the active offers:



Skin City : Get free online consultation and 20% off on cosmetic procedures. Valid until 30 th September, 2020.



: Get free online consultation and 20% off on cosmetic procedures. Valid until 30 September, 2020. Apollo Pharmacy : Get Instant discount of 15% for Apollo Private label products, 10% for medicines (except DPCO) & 5% for FMCG on Health card. Use code: Bajaj Health Card – 7089. Valid until 31 st December, 2020.



: Get Instant discount of 15% for Apollo Private label products, 10% for medicines (except DPCO) & 5% for FMCG on Health card. Use code: Bajaj Health Card – 7089. Valid until 31 December, 2020. Metropolis: Get 20% discount on in-house pathology tests.



Get 20% discount on in-house pathology tests. Apollo 24|7: Use code: BAJAJ150 and get Rs. 150 off on tele-consultation bookings worth up to Rs.1,000. Health EMI Card customers can use code: BAJAJ247 and get Rs. 247 off on tele-consultation bookings above Rs. 1,000. Valid until 31 st October, 2020.



Use code: BAJAJ150 and get Rs. 150 off on tele-consultation bookings worth up to Rs.1,000. Health EMI Card customers can use code: BAJAJ247 and get Rs. 247 off on tele-consultation bookings above Rs. 1,000. Valid until 31 October, 2020. Medlife : Flat 30% off on all medicine purchases + 10% cashback. Use code: BAJAJ30. Valid until 31 st December, 2020.



: Flat 30% off on all medicine purchases + 10% cashback. Use code: BAJAJ30. Valid until 31 December, 2020. Richfeel: Consultation at just Rs. 250 and get an additional 10% discount on purchase of products. Valid until 31 st March, 2021.



Consultation at just Rs. 250 and get an additional 10% discount on purchase of products. Valid until 31 March, 2021. Dr. Marwah’s laser surgery clinic : Get 20% discount on hair transplant and cool sculpting procedures. Valid until 31 st March, 2021.



: Get 20% discount on hair transplant and cool sculpting procedures. Valid until 31 March, 2021. Truweight: Get 40% discount on immunity fight back packages. Valid until 30th September, 2020.



Pay for healthcare on EMIs today

Existing Bajaj Finserv customers can apply online for the Digital Health EMI Network Card and get it now, an instant digital activation through a paperless process. On entering their registered mobile number and the OTP sent on it, customers can view their pre-approved offer. Then, on paying the one-time fee of Rs.707, customers can access the instantly activated card in the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App.



Likewise, new customers can avail of No Cost EMI financing and the Digital Health EMI Network Card at any of the 5,500+ partner clinics, hospitals or medical centres. New customers and cardholders (post 31st March,2020) can transact using their digital health card only post lockdown. They can also check their pre-approved offer for instant access to EMI financing.



About Bajaj Finance Limited

