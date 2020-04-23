YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing partner, has presented the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore with state-of-the-art COVID 19 testing equipment. The equipment can process up to 800 tests daily, adding bandwidth to the overall testing infrastructure in the region.



In these challenging times, when the number of people infected and related mortality continues to rise, the battle against the pandemic has become extremely intense. In checking the spread of the disease and ensuring prompt treatment, testing plays a pivotal role. The ability to process tests and return results quickly is crucial. We believe that strengthening testing infrastructure and aiding healthcare professionals who are at the frontlines is critical to halting the spread of the disease.



Talking about the initiative, Mr. Kirti Kumar Baheti, MD, YASH Technologies, and Mr. Manoj Baheti, CEO, said: “YASH has been working closely with government agencies and healthcare professionals supporting them in a variety of impactful ways during the ongoing crisis. We are happy that we have been able to contribute to this fight, and we look forward to a world that is COVID 19 free.” Mr. Dharmendra Jain CFO, YASH Technologies, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Kumar Purshottam, MD AKVN, and senior officials of the Government of Madhya Pradesh for involving us in this critical initiative.

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH’s customer-centric engagement framework integrates domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. For more information, please visit http://www.yash.com/ or email info@yash.co