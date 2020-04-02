Unimoni
|
Unimoni Financial Services has appointed V George Antony as Executive Vice-Chairman of Unimoni India.
|
Sudhakar R,
|Image Caption : Mr V George Antony, Executive Vice-Chairman, Unimoni India
|click for high-res image
Press Release Distribution & Press Release India powered by Business Wire India (BWI)
Unimoni
|
Unimoni Financial Services has appointed V George Antony as Executive Vice-Chairman of Unimoni India.
|
Sudhakar R,
|Image Caption : Mr V George Antony, Executive Vice-Chairman, Unimoni India
|click for high-res image