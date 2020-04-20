Triton Solar, a New Jersey-based technology company is launching its first EV SUV – Triton Model H, an electric SUV today across the globe.



Triton Model H is a premium electric SUV designed to comfortably accommodate 8 people along with 200 cubic feet luggage space. It comes standard with a 200 kWh Triton Solar battery pack which is a proprietary technology of Triton solar. The Triton Model H will have a single-charge range of up to 700 miles+. With such capabilities, automobile experts and top management of Triton Solar have a firm belief that Triton Model H will be transforming the entire market with its great user experience and design appeal.



Triton Model H can also be used as a backup power supply for your home using Triton’s Pandora Box. The Pandora Box can be used for both, charging the Model H as well as to use power from the Model H to power your home. This enables dual functionality of Triton Model H’s battery backup system.



Triton Solar’s State-of-the-Art Manufacturing



Triton Solar has an organizational legacy in building innovative clean energy-based products and solutions. Diversifying into the EV segment, the EV SUV project has been ongoing since the last 18 months and the CEO of Triton Solar Himanshu Patel mentioned, “Things have to advance at a rapid pace regarding the development of our EV portfolio and in the last 12 months we have created multiple international partnerships for the same.”



Triton Model H will be manufactured in USA for the USA market considering the active EV ecosystem out there. He further informed that India is a very strategic market from both the aspects, consumers and manufacturing. They might also look at manufacturing setup in India depending on the demand.



The Look & Feel of Triton H



The biggest question that is being answered today is, “What does the Triton Model H SUV look like?”



Triton promise 1500 hp power to the wheels which allows the SUV to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising with the driving comfort. It’s a four-wheel-drive quad motor vehicle with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.



Triton Model H is now open for pre-orders on its website www.tritonev.co. The first 100 pre-order customers will be delivered the Founder’s Edition which shall have unique surprise features added on top of the standard features. In the life span of Triton Model H, only 100 Founder’s Edition version will be made. The booking will completely be on first come first serve basis.

About Triton-EV



Triton-EV is the revolutionary new subsidiary of Triton Solar (www.tritonsolar.com), a leader in solar panel and battery engineering. Triton Solar’s mission is to “make energy storage more reliable, more affordable, and more applicable.” Triton Solar and Triton-EV are committed to engineering a revolutionary new global energy structure and are working closely with partner nations to accomplish this goal.

About Triton Solar



Triton Solar, LLC is the producer of high quality and highly efficient printable solar cells, printed lighting, and printed batteries. Triton Solar has become a worldwide organization with its headquarters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Triton is currently the only supplier in the world to offer flexible and printed solar panels, lighting, and batteries. This game-changing technology allows for all of our products to be printed onto a flexible medium, creating countless applications for our products.

