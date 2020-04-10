Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, a microfinance institution headquartered in Mumbai offers micro-credits vis-à-vis other impactful financial services such as cashless mediclaim, accident and home structure insurance to its rural clients, with a vision to make clients financially included and economically protected.



Amidst the current health concerns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Svatantra Microfin’s Cashless Mediclaim has provided great hope to the company’s more than a million rural women customers and their families. In the present scenario, income of many of the rural and semi-urban customers has been affected. The company reached out to its customers reiterating and advising them to stay safe and stress-free since their Cashless Mediclaim will help them overcome any health-related expenses.



Over the last few days, people of the nation are unitedly adhering to the Lockdown guidelines, more than 53 families pan India has availed hospitalisation services without paying money. All with the help of Svatantra’s Cashless Mediclaim and telecall based assistance from the 24X7 available medical concierge team. The team arranged a consultation with doctors and booked hospital bed ensuring clients' necessities are fulfilled without any inconvenience.



As a responsible lender, such offerings ensure that client’s interest is preserved in true sense. To date, the company has successfully implemented the low-cost Cashless Mediclaim across its operational states and has benefited more than 5 lacs rural families, even to those residing in the far-off areas of the countryside and settled claims more than INR. 18 Crs.

​About Svatantra Microfin Private Limited (Svatantra)



Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. headquartered in Mumbai was incorporated in 2012 by Ms. Ananya Birla. The company started its operations in Mar-13. In a short span, Svatantra has emerged as the most differentiated process and technology-driven microfinance entity, which offers micro-credit at the lowest rates in the country. Svatantra today with a team of 3900+ employees serves over a million rural women customers across 14 states with a GLP of INR 2,602 Crs. The organisation provides a holistic and affordable financial and non-financial solutions suiting the requirement of the rural women, who are entrepreneurs themselves. The company was one of the first microfinance institution to receive the Non-Banking Financial Company – Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) license from the Reserve Bank of India. With a central aim of financial inclusion, Svatantra is the leading MFI with 100% cashless disbursements and facilitates activation of bank accounts for its rural women clients. Svatantra’s list of Industry recognition includes: Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Summit & Awards 2020, Skoch order of merit 2017, BFSI CTO Summit best technology initiative in 2017, and Skoch Financial Inclusion and Deepening Award in 2014. The company is also CRISIL rated A+ and ICRA graded M1. Great Place to Work® recognised Svatantra amongst the top 25 best workplaces in BFSI segment for the year 2020.

