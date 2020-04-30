European beauty brand MyGlamm is proving that they are more than just a beauty brand and one that responds quickly to their consumer’s needs and the environment around them. Given the current situation, the brand has channelled their energy towards fulfilling their customer's need for safety with the launch of the myglammCARES initiative, that’s focused on putting the consumers' hygiene and safety first.

myglammCARES is an initiative dedicated to delivering better beauty—beauty with an impact, committed to caring for our people, our communities and our planet. From the products MyGlamm makes, to the ingredients MyGlamm uses, safety and care for their consumers will be at the forefront through the myglammCARES initiative.

As part of the initiative, the brand released their new line called WIPEOUT. Developed as a mean, clean, germ-killing machine, WIPEOUT is a line of sanitizing and disinfecting products that kill 99% germs to help you stay safe anytime, anywhere! Staying true to MyGlamm’s beauty roots, WIPEOUT products are further enriched with natural ingredients and essential oils (including neem, lemon, tea tree, eucalyptus and tulsi oils), these lifesavers clean, sanitize and moisturise, leaving you with soft and safe hands.

This germ-killing line includes WIPEOUT Sanitizing Wipes that can be used to sanitize your hands and high touch point surfaces that are a breeding ground for germs (like doorknobs, delivery and grocery packages, electronics, steering wheels, elevator buttons and more), WIPEOUT Cleansing Towels, which are alcohol-free and perfect for sanitizing the face and body and an alcohol-based Wipeout Hand Sanitizer that kills 99.9% germs while keeping your hands moisturized.



“At MyGlamm, we’re committed to putting the health and safety of our customers first especially during this difficult time. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage a greater number of people to continue to take the right steps to protect themselves and prevent the transmission of germs,” Malaika Mahtaney, CMO, MyGlamm, said in a statement.

Further, as part of the myglammCARES initiative, MyGlamm will be using WIPEOUT to provide a sanitized and germ-free retail shopping experience to their customers at all their retail locations. Customers who shop MyGlamm beauty products online will also receive complimentary WIPEOUT products.

MyGlamm believes that in this new world, only if one is CARE.FUL can one be CARE.FREE. Living safe is living glamorous.



Wipeout Germ Killing Products are available on myglamm.com, the MyGlamm app, MyGlamm retail stores and all leading e-commerce marketplaces and pharmacies.

About MYGLAMM

Backed by one of Europe’s largest natural beauty companies, MyGlamm is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in India. MyGlamm products are 100% cruelty-free, use the finest ingredients that both nature and science have to offer, with advanced formulations that deliver a long-lasting and clean beauty experience that lets you live glamorous every day. The brand has something for every woman—from Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup by MyGlamm and GLOW Iridescent Brightening Skincare by MyGlamm to WIPEOUT germ-killing hygiene products by MyGlamm. MyGlamm has over 350 retail locations across 50 cities of India and has delivered online orders to more than 1000+ cities of India.



About myglammCARES initiative

MyGlamm believes that caring about the present is what will lead us into a sustainable future. From the introduction of a sanitizing line for personal care & safety, skin and makeup formulations that are 100% cruelty-free, using recyclable paper packaging in their makeup products, acquiring clean, ethically-sourced ingredients in their skincare products, and creating a safe, germ-free retail experience—MyGlamm is committed to caring for our people, our communities and our planet.