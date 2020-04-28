Merck Foundation
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards for French Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; H.E. Madam AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, The First Lady of Niger; H.E. Madam HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad; H.E. Madam ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville and H.E. Madam AMÏNATA MAIGA KEÏTA, The First Lady of Mali.
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “The ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them.”
