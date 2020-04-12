In the face of a medical emergency, one usually has two options for financial assistance: an insurance policy or a medical loan. Most people may have a savings fund set aside for a rainy day, but what if you could manage the expenses of a medical emergency – without creating a dent in your savings? A personal loan can be a great way to manage your unplanned emergency expenses.



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv offers borrowers hassle-free personal loans which can be used to manage large medical expenses without any delay. These 100% online loans from Bajaj Finserv provide the money one needs when they need it the most.



Read on to know more about the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for a medical emergency



Hassle-free funds in just 2 clicks

In a medical emergency, having instant access to cash helps in availing treatments without any costly delays. Availing a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv is convenient and time-saving as the entire loan application process is online.



If you have an existing relationship with the non-banking finance company, you may not even need to furnish any additional paperwork nor do you need to visit a branch or meet any representative. Just log on to the Bajaj Finserv website and check your pre-approved offer for an instant personal loan. Just check your offer, verify your details, and avail your money in just three simple steps!



Online loan disbursal in 20 minutes or less

Bajaj Finserv offers its customers a paperless loan approval which is 100% online. The application process is quick and convenient, and you can avail funds in their account in 20 minutes.



Access to instant funds without collateral

For time-sensitive treatments and medical procedures, you can easily access funds without having to pledge any asset as collateral. With a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Medical Emergency, one can avail up to Rs.25 lakh, which can be used to cater to medical emergencies comfortably. What’s more, is that the lender offers financing with EMIs starting as low as Rs.1104/lakh*.



Flexibility to get treatment at a hospital of your choice for all ailments

A common shortcoming with insurance policies is that one may not always get coverage for all treatments or expenses at any hospital unless that hospital falls under the policy’s network. This can cause great inconvenience. Hence at such times, a personal loan becomes beneficial as there are no spending restrictions and one can avail medical assistance at any hospital for a range of treatments.



Flexible repayment tenor

During a medical emergency, availing a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv is ideal as the loan has a competitive personal loan interest rate and allows borrowers to opt for a repayment tenor of up to 60 months. This helps reduce any financial stress and allows one to focus on the medical emergency. By using the personal loan EMI calculator, one can streamline repayment by planning.



All these reasons make the Bajaj Finserv personal loan ideal during medical emergencies. To get started, one can check their pre-approved offer today and avail instant funds to tackle healthcare expenses.

