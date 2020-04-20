Whoever said, “Times Are Tough But So Are We” could not have been more true for the revolutionary company, Rangoli Tradecomm Private limited. The 6 months old venture company commenced its operations under the brand name Key2Elements in full swing. With a vision to promote the Make in India and Digital India initiative, it assists SME’s and ME’s to grow as well as to take their businesses to the next level by providing cost effective raw materials directly from the manufacturers or from the importers, for that matter. A group company of Suumaya Lifestyle Limited, it has been involved in trading and deemed manufacturing of PVC, Yarn, FIBRE and various qualities of Polyester fabrics.

Now, with the onset of the novel Covid-19 pandemic, Key2Elements took it upon themselves to venture into addressing the needs of those working on the frontline of India’s battle against the same. As a part of its commitment to serve Indian citizens during these difficult times and enable them to stay safe, the company converted their supply chain team and front line team for procurement & selling of Covid-19 essentials on the day the nation-wide lockdown was announced by India’s Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi.

The Company’s Managing Director, Mr. Ushik Gala stated that “The shortage of protective masks across the country and restricted access prompted us to gear up in order to meet the dire need of the hour for the country. Having said that, under the current situation, we have accepted major challenges to manage timely and regular supplies of Covid-19 essentials.”

Mr. Gala further stated that “In order to bridge this gap, Key2Elements has started the supply chain management of same wherein this initiative would not only benefit the society as a whole but also the economy at large. Moreover, a step like this was also undertaken to cut down on undue advantage taken by various intermediaries. Over and above, as responsible members of society, we understand our responsibility to help others and concern for the healthy community and the world that we live in. Moving on, from the much needed certified masks to sanitisers and even the PPE kits with test reports are being provided so that there are no delays in treating those affected with the virus. In the middle of this global crisis, Key2Element is providing India’s health care needs with essential quality and cost effective prices.”

CEO Mr. Sumit Singh informed that “As on today, we are pumping out 2.5-3 lakh masks per day and have total capacity to sell 5 lakh masks & 5000 PPE kits every day. However, we are gearing up our supply chain to provide 1 million masks & 10,000 PPE kits every day.”

Hence, those looking out for an uninterrupted chain of supply of personal protective equipment to many more Government bodies, Hospitals, health care centres and NGOs, can connect with Key2Elements via Email: Info@key2elements.com

Key2Elements, is a brand of Rangoli Tradecomm Private limited, which directly manages the supply chain from the manufacturing of the goods to end user without any delay and irregularities. The thrust area of the company includes Fashion & Textile, PVC, Agricultural commodities, Chemicals and Pharma ancillaries.

This one-stop solution was established with a vision to help lacs of SME’s & MSME’s to grow by using smart, technology led solutions. The company is bridging the gap between manufacturers & suppliers and professionally helping them in their end-to-end supply chain management and needs with quality products.