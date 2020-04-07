The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in unprecedented uncertainty and a worldwide disruption of customer service across industries. The general insurance industry in India is no exception. In these unforeseen circumstances, Liberty General Insurance Limited (Liberty), is leveraging a variety of digital channels to stay connected with customers during a time of social distancing. To minimize disruptions caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty is encouraging customers to connect with it and avail of a wide range of services including renewal of policies through its web site- www.libertyinsurance.in, and the LivMobile app.



As a responsible organization, LGI’s priority has been the safety and well-being of employees, customers, partners and the community at large. To that end, all employees of the company are working from home to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, its customer care services are operating with skeletal manpower. But that has not stopped Liberty from providing a seamless service experience to its customer through its digital channels.



Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. said, “Liberty General Insurance has always been a very digitally focused brand. And in these challenging times, our digital channels are enabling our customers to do a variety of tasks from the comfort of their homes. We are leaving no stone unturned in making every possible effort to provide superior customer service to our policyholders.”



“Separately, the Company’s health insurance policies provide cover for hospitalization expenses related to the treatment of COVID-19, which will be a great financial help for customers in the time of need,” Mr. Asthana added.



Customer centricity is at the heart of all endeavors of Liberty. The Company is extending its support digitally to the customers during this critical time thus enabling them to comfortably and conveniently file claims, buy/renew policies or any other service requests through its website (www.libertyinsurance.in) or app LivMobile.



Policyholders can use self-help section of the website for service requests such as:

Update Contact and Policy Details

Request for Policy Soft Copy

Request for Health Card Soft Copy

Track Claim or Complaint Status

Fix Health Check-up Appointment

Provide Feedback and Post Queries



Services from Liberty General Insurance are also available on other channels, including:



Email: Customers can send the company an email from their registered address to care@libertyinsurance.in.

Mobile App: Policyholders can download the LivMobile app for quick access to services.

Social Media: The company has an active presence on:

Telephone: Customers can call the tollfree number (1800-266-5844) for service requests or to talk to a service advisor.



Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S. —Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 28 states. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India.