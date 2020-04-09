IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, wants to help those in the accounting and finance profession cope with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, IMA is making many valuable education and networking resources available free of charge to nonmembers for 90 days.



As all organizations and professions continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic together, IMA is focused on the safety of its global community of members, volunteers, and staff. IMA is providing a variety of resources, most of which are available at no cost, including select learning products, publications, and career and networking resources to nonmembers.



“During this pandemic, which is tragically impacting lives and livelihoods, it is important that IMA does its part by offering free access for 90-days to its educational and networking resources,” said Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA President and CEO. “We need to believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we can come out stronger if we commit to being learning individuals and organizations, and education is part of our social responsibility.”

IMA resources available include a variety of live webinars and online courses, most of which offer NASBA Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Some of the most valuable resources include the new IMA Data Analytics & Visualization Fundamentals Certificate™ and the IMA Strategy and Competitive Analysis Learning Series®, which will be available for free until April 30. IMA is also offering its CareerDriver® Assessment Tool that helps individuals assess their skills and create development plans to close skill gaps using IMA’s more than 1,000 resources.



Professionals will also have access to myIMA Network, a global network of accounting and finance professionals, along with 300+ chapters and councils that provide IMA services at the local level. IMA’s thought leadership, including its publications, podcasts, and articles, in addition to with preparation materials for CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) candidates, are accessible as well. Academics will have classroom/teaching resources available for their use. Academics enrolled as professional members will receive IMA Educational Case Journal (IECJ) cases with teaching notes upon request.



For more information about IMA and resources available for the next 90 days, please visit https://www.imanet.org/career-resources/free-access-to-ima-resources-for-90-days?ssopc=1.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

