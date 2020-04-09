Institute of Management Accountants
IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, wants to help those in the accounting and finance profession cope with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, IMA is making many valuable education and networking resources available free of charge to nonmembers for 90 days.
IMA resources available include a variety of live webinars and online courses, most of which offer NASBA Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Some of the most valuable resources include the new IMA Data Analytics & Visualization Fundamentals Certificate™ and the IMA Strategy and Competitive Analysis Learning Series®, which will be available for free until April 30. IMA is also offering its CareerDriver® Assessment Tool that helps individuals assess their skills and create development plans to close skill gaps using IMA’s more than 1,000 resources.
