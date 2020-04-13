FLAME University, the pioneer of Liberal Education in India, has reached out to students with SAT or ACT scores and who were planning to study abroad to apply to its interdisciplinary undergraduate program for the academic year commencing in 2020 in the wake of Covid-19. FLAME understands the challenges students and their families face during this unprecedented time and is working tirelessly to safeguard the well-being of its stakeholders.

“The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is likely to impact the study plans of a large number of Indian students who aspired to go abroad for their undergraduate studies,” said Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University. “FLAME University invites these bright young students with SAT or ACT scores to apply to our liberal education anchored undergraduate program. With an unmatched student – teacher ratio of 9:1, the widest major-minor combinations, three unique experiential immersions and taught by a group of exceptional Indian and international faculty, our undergraduate program offers a world class education and experience that is comparable to the leading global universities. About 20% of applicants to our undergraduate program apply with SAT or ACT scores. As the pioneer of liberal education in India with strong international partnerships, FLAME University is uniquely positioned in giving students the right global exposure to build their future.”

Approximately 25,000 students take the SAT or ACT in India with aspirations to study abroad. The global coronavirus pandemic is expected to have an adverse effect on inward and outward student mobility. Initial reports coming from the Institute of International Education (IIE) and European Association for International Education (EAIE) foreshadow the adverse ripple affects on student mobility in light of Covid-19. Additionally, with growing economic uncertainties, income inequalities, volatile currencies and dwindling job prospects, studying abroad is expected to become even more taxing for students and their families.



In keeping with its commitment to promote academic excellence, and to attract the brightest amongst the students seeking admission to its undergraduate program, FLAME University offers an array of merit scholarships and need-based financial support. Most prominent amongst these scholarships and support avenues are the full program fee scholarships, which can be awarded to most outstanding students joining the University. Approximately 25% of FLAME University students currently are on scholarships or need-based financial aid.



In addition to the scholarships provided by FLAME University, College Board also provides a one time scholarship to limited number of students from low and mid income backgrounds who take the SAT, score a minimum of 1350 and get admitted to FLAME University’s undergraduate program. FLAME University is a founding member of College Board’s India Global Higher Education Alliance.



The Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is a standardised undergraduate university admission test conducted by College Board. The ACT is the American College Testing. These tests measure university readiness and predict likely future academic success of a student seeking admission to undergraduate programs. Any student who has appeared for these tests, can apply to FLAME University’s undergraduate program. FLAME University’s admissions process considers parameters like entrance test scores (FLAME Entrance Aptitude Test or SAT or ACT), past academic record, essay, personal interview performance, extracurricular achievements and statement of purpose for selection to its undergraduate program.

FLAME University offers are three-year B.A., B.A. (Hons), B.Sc., B.Sc. (Hons), B.B.A. and B.B.A. (Communications Management). The liberal education anchored undergraduate program at FLAME University is an effort to revolutionize higher education in India. FLAME endeavours to deliver an education rooted in life-skills development accompanied with breadth and depth of knowledge.

About FLAME University



FLAME University has been created as an academic institution anchored in Liberal Education. Being the pioneer of Liberal Education in India, FLAME University delivers the country’s premier interdisciplinary education experience. It exists to build an aspirational destination for students and faculty, to push the design and nature of studies and to create a societal upgradation phenomenon particularly in the fields of liberal education and leadership.



FLAME University is driven to being one of India’s most respected and reputed centers of learning – the one destination of choice for higher education in the nation for learners and teachers.



Spread on 60 acres of green expanse, FLAME prepares students who have a strong desire to learn and grow continually, welcome new ideas, value diversity with desire to succeed and give their best towards excellence in all spheres of life. Its curriculum includes perspective building, skills and competencies for communication, problem-solving skills, creativity, innovation, teamwork and ethics that also meet the needs of the diverse sectors of the country. It currently consists of four schools: FLAME School of Liberal Education, FLAME School of Business, FLAME School of Communication and FLAME School of Fine & Performing Arts.



With more than 90 full time faculty members, the university offers an unparalled education experience. The student – teacher ratio is 9:1, unmatched at the higher education level in India.

FLAME University has been established as a state private university vide the FLAME University Act 2014 (Maharashtra Act No. II of 2015) of the Government of Maharashtra. Degrees offered by FLAME University are as per UGC norms.