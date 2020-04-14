To combat COVID-19, Embassy Group, India’s leading Real Estate company, has amplified its response over the extended lockdown order to support ​affected communities. #EmbassyCares is an ongoing CSR initiative by Embassy to empower and equip different sections of the society with timely help and resources. The Group has invested over 1 crore to combat the COVID-19 crisis, with significant interventions.



Under the Embassy Cares program, around 2,50,000 meals have been distributed to daily wage workers and migrant families across several locations in Bangalore:

Central and North Bangalore – Through their CSR initiatives, Embassy has supported Government Schools in and around Bangalore with a myriad of educational and infrastructure interventions. As the lockdown was extended, Embassy is supporting 3,500 families of students of these Government Schools with vital food rations, amounting to 1,47,000 meals. Each ration kit contains rice, dal, channa, oil, spices and vegetables. Distribution of the kits took place in Government Schools across North and Central Bangalore.

Jeevan Bheemanagar & C V Raman Nagar – Embassy Leisure, a subsidiary of Embassy Group that operates restaurants in Bangalore, has prepared and distributed 3,900 meals till date since the 1st of April for people who earn daily wages. They will continue to serve meals as the lockdown continues. The meals, cooked by 7 chefs from Lounge Hospitality at their Quick Service Restaurant kitchens located at Embassy Techvillage Business Park, are distributed in the Jeevan Bheema Nagar region by volunteers. Doctors, nurses and patients at C.V. Raman Nagar Hospital are also recipients.

Mahadevapura, Ulsoor and Koramangala – As part of these interventions, daily wage and migrant workers in the areas of Ulsoor, Mahadevpura and Koramangala have benefitted through the distribution of food rations.



Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group, said, “With so many underprivileged members of our communities, daily wage and migrant workers trying to make ends meet during this crisis, it’s important that we all step up to do our part. We believe that this pandemic can only be contained if we all stay at home and provide for those who need basic food and other necessities to survive. We are grateful to our corporate tenants, our employees and customers who have extensively supported our efforts.”



In addition to providing rations and meals to those in need across Bangalore, Embassy has initiated a project to support the entire personnel of Bengaluru City Traffic Police Force as they work night and day to contain the spread of the virus and enforce the nation-wide lock-down.

The Group set up four hydration stations around the city in Hebbal, Whitefield, Infantry road and the Outer Ring road, where drinking water, refreshments, first aid and toilet facilities are provided for all police personnel.

Embassy also provided 30,400 protein-rich nutrition bars, protective masks and hand sanitizers each to the Traffic Head Quarters, for distribution to the 44 stations and entire 3,800-strong force.



Eager to contribute towards mitigating the negative impacts of COVID-19, employees of the Embassy Group voluntarily donated from their salaries towards relief initiatives. In total, Embassy has raised a total of 72 Lakhs through employee donations.

Embassy’s contractors are also supporting construction workers at their camp sites through providing food rations, clean drinking water and safety measures such as regular sanitization and handwashing stations.



Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 55 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group's community outreach program empowers over 7000 children across 17 schools to create a positive social impact in urban India.

