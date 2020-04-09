With growing awareness of lifestyle diseases, it is but natural for one to be concerned about its effects on one’s health and on one’s finances. Often, unplanned medical expenses and treatments can leave a hole in the pocket as most of them come at a steep cost. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv offers a Digital Health EMI Network Card that helps customers convert their healthcare costs into easy, pocket-friendly EMIs without delay or compromise.



Customers can use this card to avail 200+ treatments from over 5500+ partners of Bajaj Finserv. The Digital Health EMI Network card covers a wide range of treatments such as- dental care, eye care, diagnostic care, stem-cell treatments, maternity care, slimming treatments, cosmetic and plastic surgeries, hair transplantation, and many more. The best part is that this card is fully digital and one can apply for it through a 100% online, paperless process.



Read on to know more about the salient features of the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card.

Convert hefty medical expenses into easy EMIs

The Digital Health EMI Network Card makes healthcare costs affordable. On getting approval, customers can access EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakh. Thus, on visiting a partner clinic, hospital, pharmacy or even diagnostic centre, customers can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to split their bill into easy EMIs. Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible tenor up to 24 months over which customers can space out their EMI instalments.



Here’s how- for example, instead of paying Rs.3 lakh for an angioplasty upfront, one can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to pay instalments of Rs.12,500 over a tenor of 24 months. With affordable associated fees and charges, such as an instant activation fees of Rs.118 and joining fees of Rs.589, customers can address all their medical needs with ease.

Get a digital health card without stepping outside

Obtaining the Digital Health EMI Network Card is simple as this is not a physical card. To get it now, all one needs to do is follow the simple steps below-

Apply online

Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile device

Proceed to get instant approval



The Digital Health EMI Network Card gets activated instantly. Customers can also access it at any time through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app.



Avail quality treatment at the best hospitals and clinics

The instant Digital Health EMI Network Card can be used at numerous Lifecare Finance counters, including Multi Specialty Hospitals (MSH), Non-MSH, and diagnostic centres.



The services offered are wide ranging : For instance, one can avail surgery at Apollo Hospitals, hair transplants at a Dr Batra clinic, and dental care at Partha Dental.



The services offered involve modern healthcare : For instance, one can set out on a weight loss strategy with superfoods at a Truweight centre. Likewise, with LifeCell, one can preserve their baby’s umbilical cord blood to treat diseases in the future with stem cells.



Here’ a list of a few of Bajaj Finserv’s healthcare partners of the 5500+ partner network:



Apollo Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals

Columbia Asia Hospitals

Ruby Hall Clinic

Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre

VLCC

Sahyadri Hospitals

Dr Batra’s

Here’s a snapshot of the treatments of the 200+ treatments available on easy EMIs:

Vascular surgery

Urology treatment

Rheumatology treatment

Pulmonary treatment

Psychiatric treatments and counselling sessions

Obstetrics and gynaecology treatment

Dermatology treatment

Hair treatment

Eyecare treatment

Bariatric and metabolic surgeries

To avail the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card in an instant, apply online and get it now. Customers can also check their pre-approved offer for customised EMI financing deals.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.





