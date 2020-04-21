Delta Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT)   TAI:2308(TAI:2308) Delta’s Cost Effective 35-350W PMT2 Series in Low Profile Design   Gurugram, Haryana, India Delta PMT2 panel mount power supply series now offers power ratings of 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 150W, 350W single output and 75W dual output.  

Delta PMT2 panel mount power supply series now offers power ratings of 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 150W, 350W single output and 75W dual output. A wide range of 12V to 48V outputs are available for 35-350W models, while the two 75W dual output models are available in 5V/12V and 5V/24V. This series is designed based on a common profile of ≤ 30mm height and can withstand shock and vibration requirements (in accordance to IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-6 respectively). Despite the smaller form factor, the PMT2 can still operate a wide temperature range from -30°C to +70°C. The lightning surge immunity meets IEC 61000-4-5, Level 4 (CM: 4kV, DM: 2kV).

Safety approvals includes IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC 60950-1 while most models meet IEC/EN 60335-1, IEC/EN 61558-2-16 for household electrical appliances safety approvals. EMI standard complies to EN 55032, Class B.

Highlights & Features

 
  • Household appliance approvals according to IEC/EN 60335-1, IEC/EN 61558-1 and IEC/EN 61558-2-16 (Except 350W models)
  • OVC III and Pollution Degree 3 (Except 350W models)
  • No load power consumption
  • < 0.3W for 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 75W Dual models
  • < 0.5W for 150W models
  • < 0.75W for 350W models
  • Low profile design: ≤ 30mm height
  • Wide operating temp -30°C to 70°C (Support -40°C cold start)
  • Conforms to harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A
  • High MTBF > 700,000 hrs per Telcordia SR-332

We introduce new models on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at automation@deltaww.com or visit www.DeltaPSU.com
About Delta Electronics India

Delta Group in India is operating since 2003.  Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.
 
The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management. For detailed information, please visit: www.deltaelectronicsindia.com

  Media Contact Details

Manuj Chaudhary, Product Manager – SMPS Delta Electronics India Private Limited (Industrial Automation Solutions),
,+91 (124) 4874900 #4167 , manuj.chaudhary@deltaww.com

Vineeta Rajput, Marketing Communications Delta Electronics India Private Limited (Industrial Automation Solutions),
,+91 (124) 4874900 #4111 , vineeta.rajput@deltaww.com

Multimedia Gallery

Image Caption : Delta’s Cost Effective 35-350W PMT2 Series in Low Profile Design click for high-res image

 