Delta PMT2 panel mount power supply series now offers power ratings of 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 150W, 350W single output and 75W dual output. A wide range of 12V to 48V outputs are available for 35-350W models, while the two 75W dual output models are available in 5V/12V and 5V/24V. This series is designed based on a common profile of ≤ 30mm height and can withstand shock and vibration requirements (in accordance to IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-6 respectively). Despite the smaller form factor, the PMT2 can still operate a wide temperature range from -30°C to +70°C. The lightning surge immunity meets IEC 61000-4-5, Level 4 (CM: 4kV, DM: 2kV).
Safety approvals includes IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC 60950-1 while most models meet IEC/EN 60335-1, IEC/EN 61558-2-16 for household electrical appliances safety approvals. EMI standard complies to EN 55032, Class B.
Delta Group in India is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.
Manuj Chaudhary, Product Manager – SMPS Delta Electronics India Private Limited (Industrial Automation Solutions),
Vineeta Rajput, Marketing Communications Delta Electronics India Private Limited (Industrial Automation Solutions),
