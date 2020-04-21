Delta PMT2 panel mount power supply series now offers power ratings of 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 150W, 350W single output and 75W dual output. A wide range of 12V to 48V outputs are available for 35-350W models, while the two 75W dual output models are available in 5V/12V and 5V/24V. This series is designed based on a common profile of ≤ 30mm height and can withstand shock and vibration requirements (in accordance to IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-6 respectively). Despite the smaller form factor, the PMT2 can still operate a wide temperature range from -30°C to +70°C. The lightning surge immunity meets IEC 61000-4-5, Level 4 (CM: 4kV, DM: 2kV).

Safety approvals includes IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC 60950-1 while most models meet IEC/EN 60335-1, IEC/EN 61558-2-16 for household electrical appliances safety approvals. EMI standard complies to EN 55032, Class B.

Highlights & Features

Household appliance approvals according to IEC/EN 60335-1, IEC/EN 61558-1 and IEC/EN 61558-2-16 (Except 350W models)

OVC III and Pollution Degree 3 (Except 350W models)

No load power consumption

< 0.3W for 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 75W Dual models

< 0.5W for 150W models

< 0.75W for 350W models

Low profile design: ≤ 30mm height

Wide operating temp -30°C to 70°C (Support -40°C cold start)

Conforms to harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A

High MTBF > 700,000 hrs per Telcordia SR-332

We introduce new models on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at automation@deltaww.com or visit www.DeltaPSU.com

About Delta Electronics India

Delta Group in India is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.



The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management. For detailed information, please visit: www.deltaelectronicsindia.com