De Beers Group today announced that it will contribute $2,500,000 across Botswana and Namibia to aid the response to the COVID-19 crisis.



De Beers Group is a 50/50 joint venture partner with both Botswana and Namibia in the recovery and sorting of rough diamonds. Its contribution in both countries forms part of a larger effort across De Beers Group’s four producing countries including Canada and South Africa to support governments and communities in the procurement of medical supplies, logistical support, vulnerability assessment support plans, food security for vulnerable households, water supply to communities, community COVID-19 awareness and education, and local clinical support.



Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group said: “With our contribution of $2,500,000, De Beers is supporting the unprecedented efforts of healthcare professionals, community leaders and all those confronting COVID-19 in the countries and communities in which we live and work. We have refocused our business in our host communities to support the response to the pandemic and our priorities are clear: prepare communities for the crisis, support the emergency response and be a partner in economic recovery."



“We have long-standing partnerships with the people of Botswana and Namibia spanning decades. The men and women of De Beers are proud to stand with them now in this moment of crisis and we will stand with them as their partners on the road to recovery and renewal.”



De Beers Group has designed a comprehensive Community Response Plan (CRP) to provide the most effective and relevant support to host communities. The CRP has been developed through engagement with community, traditional and faith leaders, and government agencies to understand their needs and ensure De Beers Group is providing the right support at the right time, both during the pandemic and into the vital economic recovery phase.



De Beers Group will continue to engage regularly with government and community leaders to aid their response to the crisis, and further announcements will be made regarding its contribution to response efforts in Canada and South Africa.



About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of the De Beers Group strategy as it develops its portfolio of brands, including De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions, such as recently launched diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives GemFair and Tracr. De Beers Group employees are committed to ‘Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier; where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; and where communities thrive and the environment is protected. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group.

