Great Place to Work® has ranked analytics leader SAS as one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2020. SAS’ corporate culture effectively combines innovation, creativity, inclusivity and work/life balance to create a world-class work environment that inspires and energizes employees. SAS has always been committed to supporting and motivating employees through a culture that balances life and challenging, meaningful work. By providing a workplace designed to encourage innovation, employees develop and produce powerful technology and services that help improve lives.
Great Place to Work® identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in the Asia and Middle East regions through publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Asia list. The list recognizes companies in three size categories: Small & Medium (20 – 499); Large (500+); and Multinational. To be considered for inclusion, companies must appear on one or more of our national lists in the region, which includes Greater China (covering China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau), India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and UAE. Multinationals also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in multiple countries in the region.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work®, headquartered in Oakland, California, is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there’s a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Through our certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries.
