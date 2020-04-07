Great Place to Work® has ranked analytics leader SAS as one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2020. SAS’ corporate culture effectively combines innovation, creativity, inclusivity and work/life balance to create a world-class work environment that inspires and energizes employees. SAS has always been committed to supporting and motivating employees through a culture that balances life and challenging, meaningful work. By providing a workplace designed to encourage innovation, employees develop and produce powerful technology and services that help improve lives.



“The strong foundation of our business in Asia Pacific and our happy customer base is a result of SAS’ engaged and inspired employees,” said Andy Zook, Senior Vice President of SAS Asia Pacific. “This recognition is an honor and a testament to the quality of our employee culture across our diverse, high-growth region.”



In addition to being listed on several HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work lists in 2019, SAS also ranked on numerous top workplaces lists across Asia and the globe, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. SAS was also a World’s Best Workplace and ranked on the Best Workplaces in Europe list.



“At SAS, we are strongly committed to providing our employees with an environment that inspires innovation to make a difference. The knowledge and passion that our employees’ exhibit, strongly resonates our culture and values they bring to the workplace and every client engagement. This employee friendly environment in a true sense makes SAS a Great Place to work across the globe”, said Srinivas Rao, Director Human Resources, SAS India.



"We congratulate the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia for their leadership building Great Places to Work for All,” said Michael Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. “These companies are global leaders in creating highly inclusive workplaces that are better for business, better for people and better for the world.”



More than 2.2 million employees participated in the survey studies in eight Asia-region countries where Great Place to Work is represented.

About the Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place to Work® identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in the Asia and Middle East regions through publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Asia list. The list recognizes companies in three size categories: Small & Medium (20 – 499); Large (500+); and Multinational. To be considered for inclusion, companies must appear on one or more of our national lists in the region, which includes Greater China (covering China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau), India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and UAE. Multinationals also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in multiple countries in the region.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work®, headquartered in Oakland, California, is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there’s a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Through our certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries.



