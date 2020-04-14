Pernod Ricard India
CIE@IIITH has a long-standing incubation partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation called “WE”, a social Impact Incubator program for Women Entrepreneurs. The incubator now seeks to focus on COVID-19 solutions lead by Women founders and innovators.
Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also known as CIE@IIITH is a DST approved incubator operational since 2008. CIE@IIITH has so far supported around 200+ startups and has seed- funded 30 startups. CIE@IIITH was also instrumental being the kiln of the initiatives that culminated into the foundation of T-Hub. Along with developments in AVISHKAR, CIE@IIITH is also focusing on turning a new leaf in terms of infrastructure facilities, programmes and startup engagements focusing towards building a deep tech startup ecosystem. New working spaces are launched, seed funding programmes, structured workshops and mentoring opportunities and technology transfer facilitation are also being deployed now.
Visit https://cie.iiit.ac.in for more details.
About IIIT-Hyderabad
The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.
Website: www.iiit.ac.in
Anmol Kakkar,
Surabhi Prasoon,