Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to jointly go to market and co-develop solutions for the retail and fashion industry.



The intent of this engagement is to co-develop new solutions, which will help retail and fashion companies effectively manage business processes and customer experience. It will offer a range of functionality from fashion manufacturing to in-store merchandising as described below:



Retail merchandise management solution based on SAP S/4HANA® Cloud will help rapid innovation and business transformation. It will address end-to-end processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain, and core finance for retail. Omnichannel pricing and promotions, omnichannel merchandise and assortment planning, demand and supply planning, and store commerce will be key areas of focus.

Advanced fashion manufacturing functionality as part of the SAP S/4HANA solution for fashion and vertical business will strengthen end-to-end manufacturing planning and execution while catering to last minute changes that have become a norm in the industry.

A cloud offering for an intelligent store solution, which will help enhance the customer experience by increasing productivity of store associates through advanced store processes, and store processes automation.



These solutions will enable seamless integration with SAP® Cloud Platform and allow customers to build differentiated extensions in the cloud.



Achim Schneider, Global Head of SAP Retail Business Unit said, “SAP Cloud for Retail is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support retail merchandise management, omnichannel pricing and promotions which will help retail and fashion companies capture new opportunities and develop targeted business models in a dynamic market. The industry needs to create responsive, innovative and integrated solutions to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.”



Harish Dwarkanhalli, President – Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Wipro Limited said, “Our strong domain capability, experience in SAP S/4HANA implementations, innovation using side-by-side extensions, and partnership with SAP puts Wipro in a unique position to build industry specific solutions. This initiative will help enable our customers in the retail and fashion industry to achieve business outcomes by leveraging SAP S4/HANA solutions.”



