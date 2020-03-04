ValueMomentum, a fast-growing IT services and software solutions company, has recently launched a new regional development center at Pune, India. The development center will accommodate around 500 team members, enabling them to collaborate globally to serve the company’s growing customer base.

The new regional development center in Pune is located at the Embassy TechZone IT Park, easily accessible by visiting clients and team members from Mumbai and Pune airports. The facility will enable teams to deliver projects across the portfolio of digital, data and core transformation initiatives for ValueMomentum’s clientele in North America and Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Uma Gogineni – Chief People Officer & Board Member, ValueMomentum said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of this regional development center in Pune. With this new facility, we are aiming to increase our access to talent.” She further stated, “We have been recruiting laterally and from the region’s premier educational institutions over the past few years, and have been pleased with the talent pool.”

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides IT services and software solutions to insurance, healthcare, and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum for its track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers’ business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this mission by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience.

