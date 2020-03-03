There are moments every day when things get dull and slow, hope dwindles and energy is fading. Well, there’s no need to despair- Coca-Cola’s delicious taste and ice-cold, bubbly energy is here to turn up your day!



This new campaign takes an uplifting look at how these dull, lethargic moments are transformed into memorable and uplifting ones, simply when one reaches for an ice-cold Coke. After all, cracking open a Coke is often the first step to unleash the bubbly, energetic you!



In the new TV commercial starring Coca-Cola brand ambassador and youth icon Ranbir Kapoor, four young girls are seen taking a break at 3 p.m. only to discover that they are not the only ones taking a break! Coca-Cola’s energizing upliftment enables youth to be in the moment, every single moment – to make the best of whatever life throws at them as opportunities through the day. Therefore, the campaign urges audiences to beat lethargic moments with an ice-cold Coca-Cola and infuse themselves and others with their positive energy.



Commenting on the campaign, Shrenik Dasani, Vice President – Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “The campaign is our attempt at encouraging people to reimagine what they could do to their daily dull moments with a Coke.



We’ve been inspired by how teens think about their daily lives and, often with a Coke, how they effortlessly transform even dull moments into epic ones.



While the age-old norm has been to take a pause during idle time, today’s teens are different. They’re not looking to contemplate, they’re looking to participate. They don’t want downtime, they want uptime. And rather than taking breaks once or twice a day, they are fluid, constantly on the move and shifting gears. All this of course needs a lot of positive energy… something a Coke can provide like no other!”



Agency: McCann World Group



Creative team: Ashish Chakravarty, Kapil Batra, Souvik Dutta, Anand Bhushan, Ashish Nath, Sameer Kumar



Account Management team: Aditya Gupta



Production House: Crazy Few Films



Director: Anupam Mishra



Executive Producer: Urfi Kazmi and Viraj Gawas



DOP: K U Mohanan



Music: Mikey McCleary



In addition to the TV commercials, the campaign will be supported by a robust integrated marketing campaign including Outdoor, Radio, Digital and Experiential events on-ground.



Link to the TVC: https://youtu.be/8mKFF5K4aUI

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on Facebook.