The Big Stack, India’s first ever poker university, has collaborated with another gaming giant 9stacks to revolutionize the world of poker in their own unique way. With this partnership the aspiring poker players in the country will get a dedicated platform to acquire all the inimitable skills required to stand as a poker pro in the industry.



As a part of this tie-up, The Big Stack will play the role of training the poker enthusiasts on its eccentric platform packed with all inclusive and in-depth knowledge of the game. Whereas, 9stacks will offer the training ground/platform where these poker students can try and test their skills thereby turning into polished and refined poker players. This partnership intends to develop and bring forth the hidden talent spread across various parts of the country.



Rai Sahib Singh Khurana, Founder and CEO, The Big Stack said, “We are extremely delighted to announce our partnership with 9stacks and are confident that our association will certainly revolutionize the world of poker. This first of its kind collaboration will help elevate the standard of poker in the country and will also give a boost to our business. We believe India as a market, holds huge potential for poker to emerge as a mainstream sport and we are all geared up to reap the benefits of the huge opportunity hidden in the industry.”



Under this endeavor, all students trained on The Big Stack platform will get Rs.2500 free to play on 9stacks and gain the required skills pertaining to poker. Both The Big Stack and 9Stacks will run cross promotions on their respective platforms by strategically placing “Learn” & “Play” links respectively. Besides, 9stacks will additionally offer Rs.15000 to the poker learners who will enroll under personalized coaching package on The Big Stack.



Sudhir Kamath, CEO & Co-founder of 9stacks, added, "We started 9stacks with the aim of taking poker to millions of new players across India. In the Big Stack Poker University, we're glad to have found a partner who shares the same mindset. At present we will start with a few hundred enthusiastic new poker players, but we're confident this will scale up manifold in the coming months and years. Further, by making the course entirely online and video-based with an added dash of testing and competition, I think they've cracked the code on designing an inherently scalable solution. I wish all the best to the Big Stack team in this much-needed endeavour."



The renowned poker platform 9stacks will also empower coaches from The Big Stack, by offering them mega nonredeemable cash money for them to play and do hand history sessions, which will be recorded and made available for all students of the Big Stack, the innovative training place for poker players.

About The Big Stack Poker University

The Big Stack Poker University (BSPU) is India’s first-ever poker university aims at becoming the most successful breeding ground for poker enthusiasts in the country, and eventually globally. The brand intends to create skilful players who can emerge as winners in the world of poker. The platform comprises of rich content and videos created by the most successful poker coaches in the country. In a quick span, it has proven its success already with first batch of students who have shown quick and definitive win-rate improvements from the get-go. The course works, and works really well.

With its proven teaching formula and unique approach, BSPU intends to give a new dimension to this game of skill enabling even the newbies to master the game.

About 9stacks

9stacks is India’s fastest growing online poker platform. Want to learn how to play poker? Want to learn how to win money at poker? 9stacks is the best poker destination for new, as well as regular poker players in India to have fun, develop poker skills and win money. 9stacks is a professionally run Indian online poker platform and 100% legal in India. As a highly reliable, safe and trusted poker site in India, we process the fastest cashouts when you win money on 9stacks. Both the 9stacks website, and the 9stacks app have an easy-to-use intuitive interface – and you can play online poker seamlessly, on your phone or computer; anytime, anywhere.

Indeed, 9stacks is “Where India Plays Poker”.