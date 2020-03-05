Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited
Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Tata AIA Life Insurance invited AIA Hotspurs celebrity coach, Anton Blackwood, on Wednesday, March 4 to train a team of 35 under-privileged Girls, aged 12-16 years, belonging to the Oscar Foundation. The coaching was also offered to 22 trainers and Young Leaders from the MMRDA region.
The full day coaching session was organized at Astra Turf, WIFA, Cooperage, Colaba in Mumbai.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “Being part of the Tata group our work is guided by the purpose of serving society through greater Protection. The girls who have been trained today are future leaders. We are privileged to contribute to Protecting their future by making a positive impact in their formative years. Through Bachhpan ka Rakshakaran initiative, Tata AIA brings access to Premier League level coaching – the best in the world – for the benefit of the Young Leaders of the OSCAR Foundation. We are thankful to AIA Group and Tottenham Hotspur F.C., a top-notch English professional football club committed to player development, for assigning one of their best coaches Anton Blackwood to conduct the camp.”
Anton Blackwood is International Spurs Football Development Coach which is in partnership with AIA Group, one of the parent companies of Tata AIA. Anton is former Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (THFC), footballer. Has acquired UEFA ‘B’ license and is an MSc in strength & conditioning. Mr. Blackwood is also a former Antigua international player. He is also the international coach for THFC. He is the coach for THFC ladies strength and conditioning and is the current international development coach.
Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture company, formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata’s pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA’s presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region. Tata AIA Life has written retail new business weighted premium of Rs. 2,232 crore for the financial year 2018-19. For the same period, the 13th month persistency of the company was at 83.3% and, the individual death claims settlement ratio was 99.07%. One of the fastest growing companies in the Life Insurance sector, Tata AIA Life is now ranked at no. 5, based on individual weighted new business premium.
About the Tata group
The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’.
In 2017-18, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $110.7 billion. These companies collectively employ over 700,000 people.
Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 28 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of about INR 1,111,414 crore (as on March 31, 2019).
Companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Global Beverages, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Tata Advanced Systems, Indian Hotels and Tata Communications.
About AIA
AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau SAR, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, a 97 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.
AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 34 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.
AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).
|Image Caption : Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance, with Anton Blackwood, AIA Hotspurs celebrity coach, who was in India to train under-privileged girls, as part of the Tata AIA Life’s ‘Bachhpan Ka Rakshakaran’ initiative
