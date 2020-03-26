Syncordis S.A., a leading Temenos banking software specialist and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (LTI) has been selected as the partner for a strategic Temenos T24 Transact engagement by Standard Chartered Bank as the bank transforms and upgrades its wealth platform. This prestigious win further consolidates Syncordis’ enviable reputation as a global, pure-play, one-stop partner for Temenos clients.



As part of this engagement, Syncordis will reimplement Temenos T24 Transact and integrate it with Standard Chartered’s Temenos WealthSuite, Insight and DataSource applications as well as other systems. The implementation will be accelerated by Syncordis’ regulated SaaS solution and LTI’s global system integration services. The benefits of this functionally rich, regulated SaaS solution include automated functional processes, customized, ergonomic and user-friendly menus and dashboards, predefined standard products with an exhaustive set of properties, as well as streamlined life cycle events.



Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis said “Our Temenos expertise and project accelerators such as our SaaS solution make us the right partner for this transformational engagement. This is one of the largest engagements for Temenos WealthSuite in Asia Pacific and we bring a proven track and complementary services from LTI to it.”



Leveraging on Syncordis’ own regulated SaaS solution, Temenos’ Implementation Methodology (TIM) and a process-led “adopt” model to contain the scope, Syncordis is well-equipped to deliver the project alongside the client. The successful reimplementation will rely on standards to reduce customization and make Standard Chartered’s WealthSuite platform easier to manage and upgrade.

About Syncordis

Syncordis, a Luxembourg based LTI Company, delivers high-quality end-to-end implementation and system integration projects with an exclusive focus on Temenos banking software such as Temenos Infinity, Temenos Transact, Temenos Fund Administration, Temenos Infinity Wealth and Temenos DataSource. Syncordis is also the first PSF company that is fully dedicated to Temenos services with capabilities to support all Temenos software suites. With 12 offices across the globe, 500+ experts and complementary services like regulated SaaS and production support, Syncordis enables its international clients to master their digital transformation. This makes Syncordis one of the one-stop service partners for Temenos clients worldwide. For more information please visit www.syncordisconsulting.com



About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global