Syncordis S.A., a leading Temenos banking software specialist and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (LTI) has been selected as the partner for a strategic Temenos T24 Transact engagement by Standard Chartered Bank as the bank transforms and upgrades its wealth platform. This prestigious win further consolidates Syncordis’ enviable reputation as a global, pure-play, one-stop partner for Temenos clients.
Syncordis, a Luxembourg based LTI Company, delivers high-quality end-to-end implementation and system integration projects with an exclusive focus on Temenos banking software such as Temenos Infinity, Temenos Transact, Temenos Fund Administration, Temenos Infinity Wealth and Temenos DataSource. Syncordis is also the first PSF company that is fully dedicated to Temenos services with capabilities to support all Temenos software suites. With 12 offices across the globe, 500+ experts and complementary services like regulated SaaS and production support, Syncordis enables its international clients to master their digital transformation. This makes Syncordis one of the one-stop service partners for Temenos clients worldwide. For more information please visit www.syncordisconsulting.com
LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global
