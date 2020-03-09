The festival of colours, Holi, is one of the prominent attractions of India for residents and tourists alike. One of the most important safety tips for celebrating Holi in crowded towns and smaller areas is to take care of your belongings. Along with your safety, you also ought to keep track of your cards, wallets, cash, and eyewear.



Amidst the fun and frolic of the festival, many people accidentally damage or lose their spectacles/sunglasses. Also, there is an increased risk of loss or theft of your wallet/purse. One of the leading NBFCs in the country, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv offers comprehensive protection plans such as Eyewear Assure and Wallet Care that can help you stay financially protected against such risks and help you celebrate the festival of Holi without any hassles.



Eyewear Assure

If you wear an expensive eyewear brand, you should look at the Eyewear Assure plan from Bajaj Finserv. With a nominal premium of Rs. 799, you can avail various benefits, such as:

High coverage: With the Eyewear Assure plan, you can avail benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 along with a complimentary spectacles insurance cover of up to Rs. 15,000. The same can be utilised to repair or replace your lost or damaged spectacles. Emergency travel assistance: You can avail of emergency cash allowance of up to Rs. 20,000 in India and up to Rs. 40,000 abroad if you get stranded while on a trip. Card blocking service: If you happen to misplace or lose your debit/credit card during the celebrations or have a suspicion of misuse, you can block all cards by making a single phone call. Emergency roadside assistance: Roadside assistance service is available across 400 locations in India in case of a flat tyre or vehicle breakdown.



Wallet Care

Loss or theft of your wallet during the festivities can expose you to the risk of debit/credit card fraud and even leave you stranded without any cash. With Wallet Care, you can safeguard yourself financially from any such unforeseen circumstances. Here are some of the benefits of this plan.

High coverage at a nominal premium: A nominal premium of Rs. 599 provides you coverage up to Rs. 2 lakhs. 24*7 card blocking service: With this card protection plan, you can block all your debit/credit cards issued by multiple banks with a single phone call to the insurer’s toll-free number. PAN card replacement: With the Wallet Care plan, you can avail of free-of-cost assistance to replace your lost PAN card. Complimentary fraud protection: You get protection up to Rs. 2 lakh against card-related frauds such as phishing, PIN-based fraud, and tele-phishing. For other fraud transactions (with or without card), coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh is available. Emergency travel assistance: This can be availed if you are stranded while travelling. You can benefit from emergency advance for hotel stays and travel ticket in India/abroad. You can also avail of emergency cash benefits in India.



How to apply for Eyewear Assure and Wallet Care plans

To apply for the Eyewear Assure plan, just provide your basic details on the online application form and pay the premium. You can apply for the Wallet Care plan in the same manner. The payment of the premium can be made easily by using online payment options such as mobile wallets, net banking, debit/ credit cards, and UPI.



In addition to Eyewear Assure and Wallet Care, Bajaj Finserv offers a wide spectrum of Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions that cover everyday risks across wellness, lifestyle, health, travel, and assistance starting at just Rs. 79 per annum. You may also check out the Waterborne Diseases Cover which offers coverage for medical expenses on the treatment of vector-borne diseases.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB-’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

