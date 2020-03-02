Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan has handed over keys of the 100th house built by Aster Volunteers, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Aster DM Healthcare, for the flood victims of 2018 at an event held at Kochi Municipal Corporation Town Hall. This marks the completion of the first set of handovers out of the 250 Aster Homes which was announced as a part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative to help thousands of people who have lost everything that they possessed.



The Chief Minister has also felicitated Rotary International, partners of the project, and the people who donated land for the project at the function presided over by Soumini Jain, Mayor, Kochi Corporation.



Speaking on the occasion, Pinarayi Vijayan, commended that Aster Group has set an example for others with the initiatives taken by it in the area of social services. He added that as Dr. Azad Moopen is a philanthropic businessman such initiatives have received an added advantage. He also lauded the role played by Aster Volunteers in the flood rescue activities.



“We at Aster Volunteers, are extremely happy today on being able to fulfill our promise to provide shelter for a large number of the devastated victims of Kerala floods 2018. Out of the 250 Aster Homes we promised, when the state was hit by the unprecedented tragedy, we have completed 100+ Aster Homes. We are humbled and honoured to be a part of the Rebuild Kerala Mission under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan who has handed over the keys to the beneficiaries of Aster Homes at the function in Kochi. Aster Volunteers express sincere thanks to all those who supported this humanitarian initiative through various means. We hope to complete the mission to build 250 Aster Homes in a year’s time. The next phase of construction of the remaining houses is in progress,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Managing Trustee of Aster DM Foundation. He added that with the success of the initial phase, many philanthropists have come forward to be a part of the initiative and they were also honored at the event.



Aster Volunteers is building a total of 250 houses for the flood victims under the ‘Aster Homes’ project. In the first phase, Aster Volunteers have completed 45 houses in Wayanad district, 33 in Ernakulam, 7 each in Alappuzha and Kottayam, 5 in Pathanamthitta and 4 in Kozhikode among others. Dr. Azad Moopen further said that Aster Homes will also build houses for the flood victims of 2019 on land donated by the local government bodies, organizations and individuals in places such as Kavalappara in Malappuram district and Puthumala in Wayanad district.



Hibi Eden MP; MLAs T. J. Vinod, S. Sarma, V. D. Satheesan, Ibrahim Kunju and Anwar Sadath; S. Suhas IAS, District Collector, Ernakulam; G. Shankar, Chairman, Habitat Group; Dr. Harish Pillai, CEO, Aster India, Aster DM Healthcare; Cdr. Jelson Kavalakkat, CEO, Aster Medcity and Latheef Kasim, Senior Manager, Aster DM Foundation were also present on the occasion.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare



Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 1.3 million+ lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 282,254 individuals through mobile medical camps; 165,652 people have benefitted from basic life support trainings and 35,440 free surgeries as well as health investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 110 differently abled people and treated 525, 517 people through 3,584 medical camps. The aid programme in Somali land, Jordan, Bangladesh and Kerala has benefitted 288,158 people; while 20,920 children have benefitted under Child Health & Wellness initiatives. Aster Volunteers have also undertaken 131 initiatives towards Sustainability & Community Connect.



About Aster DM Healthcare



Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our hospitals, and clinics. We have over 20,000 plus dedicated employees across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

