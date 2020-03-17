Campaign conceptualized by Taproot Dentsu

Andhra Pradesh and Orissa first to get a burst of energy this summer



​‘Share Energy’, the new campaign by Coca-Cola India’s enhanced hydration beverage- Aquarius Glucocharge offers a fresh insight into how human beings are gifted with the power to re-energize and support one another. The campaign has been conceptualized by Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, a Dentsu Aegis Network division, and beautifully showcases the spirit of acting as a collective and emerging stronger together.



The campaign has been launched in the heartland of Andhra Pradesh and Orissa and comprises of film, print, and Out of Home (OOH). The light-on-the-pocket pricing of ₹10 across variants, has made it an affordable enhanced hydration beverage, perfectly suited for everyone working hard, outdoors or indoors.



Speaking about the new campaign Mr. Anoop Manohar, Director- Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India, said, “Aquarius Glucocharge is an innovative offering from Coca-Cola India, packed with glucose, essential minerals like potassium, sodium and calcium, and fruit juice. It is loved by consumers for its benefits of ‘Rehydrate, Replenish and Recharge’ at an affordable price. Our aim with this campaign is to help consumers understand the value of a collective and realize that we are all gifted with the power to re-energize and support one another in order to emerge as stronger individuals. It is through empathy and kindness and actively supporting each other that we emerge as stronger individuals – together.”



Mr. Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu said, “In an age, where we are constantly occupied with recharging the dying batteries of our phones, this film is a reminder that the battery of our bodies needs recharging too. And it is wonderful that we don’t have to look too far to recharge ourselves – we are all gifted with the power to recharge and reenergize ourselves. Just like Aquarius Glucocharge which gives us instant recharge.”



Mr. Anand Murty, Strategy Head, Taproot Dentsu said, “Rather than fall prey to stereotypical narratives of heroic action, the opportunity for Aquarius came from the consumers themselves – in the way they recognized their role in supporting one another, lending a hand in times of need, boosting one another and making sure no one needed to walk alone. It was this counter-narrative that helped us situate Aquarius as a brand that cares, supports and re-energizes – so we move forward. Together.”



Link to the Campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrmePqXb6BY



Agency Credits:

Campaign Elements: TVC, Print, Outdoor, Digital, Cinema

Client: Coca Cola India

Creative Agency: Taproot Dentsu, Gurgaon

Creative Head: Titus Upputuru

Creative Team: Titus Upputuru, Vishnu Das Kunchu

Planning Team: Anand Murty, Ishita Rastogi

Account Management: Payal Dhawan, Aditya Seth, Kritika Arora

Director (of the film): Vijay Prabakran

Executive Producer: Prafull Sharma

Production House: Absolute Films



Aquarius Glucocharge is a product tailor-made for the Indian consumer and its tropical climate. It is an energizing drink with the goodness of glucose, real lemon juice and essential minerals which allows the consumers to work more and achieve more.

About Dentsu Aegis Network India

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and Mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy Mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.



About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on Facebook.