Predicting inventory demand, optimizing assortment planning and developing full life-cycle pricing so the business runs like a well-oiled machine are paramount for retailers who want to succeed in the connected, always-on retail world. Success hinges on engaging with shoppers when, where and how they want, and that’s no easy feat. But The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning, Q1 2020 report points to SAS as a Leader in the retail planning arena.

The Forrester report states that SAS “proved its ability to tackle hard optimization issues by demonstrating above-par application architecture, assortment optimization, and aggregate demand management. It has potential to improve customer segmentation and merchandise financial planning.” The analyst firm also cited SAS as a “best fit for brands and retailers that need the security of a large vendor with a massive ecosystem of implementers, but that also have the ability to: 1) extend retail planning applications using a proven platform to deploy sophisticated applications, without disrupting on premise infrastructure.”

“Intelligent planning analytics from SAS gives retailers an edge for synchronizing merchandise plans with marketing and supply chain plans so a shopper is always satisfied,” said Dan Mitchell, Global Business Director for SAS’ Retail Practice. “Powerful analytics used strategically can help a retailer or consumer goods manufacturer stay ahead of demand, localize the merchandise mix quickly, and reap the rewards long-term from loyal customers. Retailers looking for rapid ROI recognize that applications containing purpose-built analytic models are now the must-have, next-generation technology.”

