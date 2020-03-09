Praxis Media Group, in association with Lifestyle Indya announced the prestigious Women Leadership Awards on March 8, 2020 to celebrate and honor 56 winners at 5 different levels to recognize, motivate, celebrate and felicitate – WOMEN of substance who have become achievers, innovators and leaders in their respective space.

On International Women’s Day, i.e. March 8, 2020 the Women Leadership Awards, 2020 were held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi. The Women Leadership Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across various dimensions and geographical boundaries who are game-changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers.

The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest of the day, Ms. Poonam Dhillon – Film & TV Actress, Guest of Honor Ms. Prathibha Prahlad – Cultural Icon of India, and Special Guest Ms. Tara McCartney – Social Enterprise & Impact Entrepreneur.

The initiative was well supported by News1India – News Channel Partner, Women Now – Digital Media Partner, Lifestyle Indya – Brand Partner and Vinz Jewels – Gifting Partner who echoed the same objective of gender equality and women empowerment.



A comprehensive list of winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2020:



Dr. Manika Mittel – Best Dental Surgeon in New Delhi, Gala Beauty Salon & Makeup Studio – Best Makeup Studio in Punjab, Spaces – Best Interior Design Firm in Delhi, Dr. Ritu Eye Care Center – Best Eye Care Clinic in New Delhi, Ms. Priya Gupta – Best Upcoming Food Entrepreneur in Jharkhand, Mere Nanhe Kadam, A Play School, Ranchi – Best Play School in Eastern India, Space Tag Architects – Best Architecture Firm in New Delhi, Ms. Nikita Bhiwania – Best Make-up Artist in Ghaziabad, Angels Fertility & Laparoscopy Center – Best Emerging Fertility and Laparoscopic Centre in Hyderabad, Dr. Asma Ayesha – Emerging Leading Entrepreneur in IVF and Fertility in South India, Dt. Priyanka Agarwal – Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Delhi & NCR, Dietitian Gagan Sidhu – Best Dietitian of the Year 2020, Dr. Ritu Jain – Best Homeopathy Consultant in Raipur, Dr. Sunakshi Singh – Best Cosmetic Physician in New Delhi, Finesse Design House – Best Design Solutions Firm in Jaipur, Ms. Shalini Vijayvargiya – Best DIY Influencer of the Year, Ms. Manssi SK Saha – Best Emerging Canine Nutritionist in India, Mrs. Nisha Gupta – Best Cake Artist in Ghaziabad, Dr. Priyanka Jha – Best Health and Wellness Consultant in Palghar, Sree Fertility Centre – Best IVF and Fertility Hospital in Hyderabad, Glow Dental – Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Chennai, Ms. Renu Singh – Real Estate Leader of the Year, Design Archito – Best Emerging Architecture and Interior Design Firm in Delhi & NCR, Dr. Jasna Sushanth – Best Homeopathy Consultant in Karnataka, Dr. Manpreet Kukreja – Best Homeopathic Doctor in Noida, Dr. Sneha Divekar – Best Consultant Dental Surgeon in Pune, Nidhi’s Art Terrace Baking and Culinary Classes – Best Baking and Culinary Classes in New Delhi, Dt. Chaitali Mondal – Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Kolkata, Attitudes Hair Skin and Advanced Beauty Clinic – Best Beauty Clinic in Hyderabad, Ms. Deepika Taneja – Best Tarot Card Reader and Healer in Pune, Ms. Mansi Rana – Digital Marketing Leader of the Year, Dr. Sonali Basu – Best School Administrator in Uttar Pradesh, Ar. Sumedha Gore – Architect Leader of the Year, Dt. Khushboo Sharma – Best Online Diet Consultant in Delhi, Dr. Suman Cherukuri – Best Cosmetologist in Hyderabad, Dt. Krishna Dave Vaidya – Best Diet and Wellness Consultant in Gujarat, Veracious Foundation – Best Early Childhood and Teacher Education Consultants in India, Ms. Smarita Vinnakota – Best Maternity and Newborn Photographer in Hyderabad, PhysioAdviserIndia – Best Physiotherapy Service Provider in New Delhi, Dr. Shubhangi Kaushal – Best Homeopathy Consultant in Gurugram, Ms. Archana Kanungo – Best Astrology Consultant in Central India, Femcity Hospital Total Women and Child Care Hospital – Best Maternity Care Hospital in South India, Dr. Anuradha Sharma – Best Physiotherapist in Noida, Dr. Sandhya Thakkar – Best Physiotherapist in Delhi & NCR, Ms. Anima Bhattacharya – Best Vedic Astrologer in India, Dr. Shakuntla Shukla – Best Gynaecologist in Delhi & NCR, Dr. Rajashree – Best Physiotherapy Consultant in Bengaluru, Akshara International School – Best International School in Telangana, Ms. Richa Bajoria Gupta – Best Art and Sculpting Faculty in Gurugram, Swiss Affaire Creations – Best Emerging Bakery in Noida, Mrs. Poonam Sharma – Best Wedding Planner in Karnataka, Ms. Anveeksha Tripathi Jain – Best Social and Mental Health Consultant in Delhi, Indu International School – Best Technologically Synced Curriculum School in Hyderabad, Pinnacle Blooms Network – Best Innovative Child Development Brand in India, Neha's Evento Media Services Private Limited – Best Wedding Planners in Jaipur, Arcane Skin & Hair Clinic By Dr. Radha Sharma – Best Skin and Hair Clinic in Noida.



The Founder-Director of the company, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said, "Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of professional ethics and practices."

About Praxis Media Private Limited

Praxis Media Private Limited is a premier insight driven media and marketing services company that is widely recognized for pioneering and innovative work for its clients and is a one-stop solution for affordable and turn-key marketing and business services for domestic, multinational, government, non-government, corporate, established and new start-up businesses and services. The company works with its brands and associates to help in boosting its client’s businesses and services and taking it to its zenith through bespoke brand management and strategy, ratings and accreditations, business advisory, market research, marketing solutions, strategic public relations, media management, reputation management and design and communication solutions.

Website: www.praxis-media.com